‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Puts Harrison Ford Back in Action

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought a pulpy sense of adventure to the Star Wars Celebration in London, where a new trailer for the Lucasfilm spot debuted and an additional six minutes of the film were shown to a delighted crowd.

The fifth Indiana Jones comes from director James Mangold, and once again stars Harrison Ford as professor and adventurer Indiana Jones. Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter, seen in the trailer dragging the archeologist out of retirement.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Littered in classic Indy moments, the trailer and footage featured tuk-tuk races around dusty Moroccan streets, Jones riding a horse through a New York street parade and jumping out of a burning plane with Waller-Bridge (who describes him in the film as an “aging grave robber”), and a scene with a giant rolling boulder. Keeping the film series’ ongoing Nazi theme alive, the story revolves around an ancient device being chased by both Jones and a villain played by Mads Mikkelsen, who says: “Hitler made mistakes and with this I will correct them all.”

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore also star in Dial of Destiny.

This is the first Indiana Jones feature not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who helmed four installments: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

Dial of Destiny picks up with Indiana Jones at age 70 (Ford is 80 in real life), and the film will acknowledge that this is an older, wearier character.

“I wanted to follow Harrison’s own lead and simply deal with it straight on,” Mangold previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It’s more than just that his bones might ache, it’s that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated.”

Story continues

John Williams, the composer behind the previous installments, returns to score. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel produce. Spielberg executive produces with George Lucas.

Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30, and will have its premiere next month at Cannes.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.