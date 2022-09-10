‘Indiana Jones 5’ Teased By Harrison Ford At D23 – The Hamden Journal

Director James Mangold stopped by D23 today to tout the upcoming Indiana Jones film, slated for release on June 30, 2023. He was joined on stage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, as well as the new film’s stars, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford later indicated that this will be his last film in the franchise – saying, “This is it.”

Waller-Bridge added that she had “the time of [her] life” making the film.

Mangold had previously spoken about his experience working with “a Mount Rushmore of creative greats” on the fifth Indiana Jones pic. “I was surrounded by tremendous talent and support, and such goodwill and advice, and found myself living out a kind of fantasy from when I was in high school, wondering what it would be like to direct one of these pictures, and to honor what they mean to you and me.”

The director went on to share that he is currently scoring the film alongside icon John Williams. While a new, official title for the film was anticipated, the title card in the trailer simply read Indiana Jones. The new feature will have Ford reprise the titular role as everyone’s favorite whip-cracking archaeologist, with Waller-Bridge also starring, along with Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script. Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuelare the producers. Williams returns as composer after working on every score in the 40-year-old franchise, as well as its iconic theme.

Through four movies, the Indiana Jones franchise has racked up close to $2 billion worldwide. This year’s D23 expo, where the new Indiana Jones was touted, runs at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday.