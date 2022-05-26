‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Date Set For June 2023 – The Hamden Journal

Harrison Ford appeared Thursday at the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration to announce that Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Ford returns to star in the latest installment of the franchise. He told the crowd today that the film is almost done, and will again feature the music of John Williams.

Williams joined the event to conduct the live orchestra in his Indiana Jones theme before Ford was introduced. The Star Wars music master also led the group in the first live performance of the Obi-Wan Kenobi theme. That series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, drops its first two episodes on Disney+ on Friday.

James Mangold is directing Indiana Jones 5 taking over from Steven Spielberg, with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-writing the script. No plot details have been revealed and none were mentioned during today’s confab.

Indy 5 had originally received a July 10, 2020 release date and later July 29 of this year, but pandemic delays and Spielberg’s work completing West Side Story sidelined production.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Antonia Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producers.

Through four movies, the Indiana Jones franchise has racked up close to $2 billion worldwide.

The Star Wars Celebration panel today rolled out a combo of Lucasfilm news and fan red meat. The Obi-Wan Knenobi series on Disney+ started the panel, with info on the Diego Luna-led Andor and Season 3 of The Mandalorian following. There was a new trailer for the Willow series, and confirmation that Jude Law has joined Jon Watts and Christopher Ford’s in the news Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.