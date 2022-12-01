‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets Official Title, Trailer & First-Look Photos – The Hamden Journal

Disney and Lucasfilm have today revealed that their fifth Indiana Jones film, slated for release in theaters on June 30, 2023, is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — at the same time unveiling the first trailer and stills for the anticipated title.

Harrison Ford returns in the new film directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) as the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones. He’s joined in the ensemble by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and more.

Watch the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by clicking above.

MORE