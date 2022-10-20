Indiana cop Eric Huxley indicted over video showing him kick suspect’s face

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after shocking body cam video captured him stomping on the face of a handcuffed homeless man’s face as he lay on the ground.

Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, a 15-year veteran, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the black man’s civil rights by using excessive force during the caught-on-video incident Sept. 24, 2021.

Huxley, who is white, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law while using a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury.

The sergeant and two other officers — Sgt. Christopher Kibbey and officer Matthew Shores — were trying to arrest Jermaine Vaughn for disorderly conduct and forced him to the ground as he argued, Fox 59 reported.

“[The man] is on his backside on the ground, looking up at Ofc. Shores with his hands cuffed behind his back,” stated the probable cause affidavit, the news outlet reported.

“Sgt. Huxley then walks over to [the man], lifts his left leg and drives his left foot down into [the man’s] face. Within seconds, blood is visible in [the man’s] mouth,” it stated.

“Stop! You’re done! You’re done! You’re done!” Huxley yells at Vaughn after kicking him in the face, the video shows.

“There you go. Police brutality!” the bloodied suspect responds.

The federal grand jury indictment alleges Huxley used his foot to hit the man without lawful justification.

Huxley, who has been suspended without pay, also faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct, according to Fox 59.

The city, police department and police Chief Randal Taylor also face a separate federal lawsuit claiming the two other officers who reported Huxley faced retaliation, the station added.

“This incident was unnecessary and should have never occurred,” police Chief Randal Taylor said.



The two cops have alleged the department accused them of not making a timely report and placed them on administrative leave – adding that they were forced to turn in their patrol cars for older models that were “determined to be unsafe,” WTHR reported.

“I would not tolerate this behavior from any community member; Sergeant Huxley is no exception. As law enforcement officers, we must understand that this behavior violates the community’s trust. We have confidence the judicial system will bring justice to [the man] and his family,” he added.