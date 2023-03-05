Indiana basketball vs. Michigan updates, score, video highlights in Big Ten finale

With only one game left in the regular season, the Big Ten standings are jumbled near the top, to say the least.

The Indiana basketball team (20-10 overall) is one of seven teams with an 11-8 conference record, which is good for second place behind conference champion Purdue. While the Hoosiers are coming off a difficult defeat to Iowa, today’s matchup against Michigan presents IU with a good opportunity to get a more favorable seed in the conference tournament.

IU, ranked No. 13 (USA TODAY Coaches Poll), will celebrate senior day against the Wolverines (17-13 overall), which means the final games for several players, including Trayce Jackson-Davis. To add an extra level of intrigue, Michigan is one of the teams tied with Indiana at 11-8 in the Big Ten.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel and Tyler Tachman will have live updates throughout, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

11:47 left 1H: Indiana 13, Michigan 10

Indiana is shooting 50% from the floor. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have 4 points each.

Indiana’s Miller Kopp sets Big Ten record

14:12 left 1H: Indiana 9, Michgan 5

Trayce Jackson-Davis comes out strong with 4 points to start the game. Race Thompson has a 3-pointer.

What TV channel is IU basketball on?

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: CBS

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 384 and 974

Big Ten basketball standings

Through March 5

Team / conference record / overall record

Purdue / 15-5 / 26-5

Northwestern / 11-8 / 20-10

Indiana / 11-8 / 20-10

Michigan State / 11-8 / 19-11

Michigan / 11-8 / 17-13

Maryland / 11-9 / 20-11

Illinois / 11-9 / 20-11

Iowa / 11-9 / 19-12

Rutgers / 10-9 / 18-12

Penn State / 10-10 / 19-12

Nebraska / 9-11 / 16-15

Wisconsin / 8-11 / 16-13

Ohio State / 5-15 / 13-18

Minnesota / 2-16 / 8-20

Indiana basketball schedule

Review what the Hoosiers have done all season as they prepare for the Big Ten tournament, March 8-12 in Chicago.

