Indiana basketball loses to Northwestern in closing seconds

Indiana’s struggles against Northwestern have continued. The Hoosiers fell to the Wildcats 64-62 in a nailbiter on Wednesday.

Indiana dropped to 18-8 overall, 9-6 in the Big Ten.

Here are three reasons Wednesday happened:

Hoosiers unable to overcome first half hole

Indiana’s first half was abysmal for many reasons. The Hoosiers sputtered offensively, shooting just 28.6% and not making a single 3-pointer. They looked out of sorts and went into the halftime break down by 19.

But Indiana showed commendable fight in the second half. The Hoosiers played with a sense of desperation. That’s how Indiana needs to play all the time. Not just when it gets down big.

Indiana’s second-half effort, though, wasn’t enough to overcome the first-half deficit. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who struggled like everyone else in the first half, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

3-point discrepancy

Indiana shot a better percentage from 3 than Northwestern, but the Wildcats took far more 3s, which led to the discrepancy.

Indiana was 3-of-11 from deep, Northwestern 8-of-33.

Miller Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway each hit a 3 for the Hoosiers. Indiana, though, needs to shoot a much better percentage. And perhaps take more, as well.

Chase Audige and Boo Buie

Indiana was unable to contain the tandem of Audige and Buie. Though Audige wasn’t efficient, he finished with 14 points. Buie had 21 points.

Buie was clutch down the stretch, hitting the game-winner with 2.7 seconds left.

Northwestern’s offensive output wasn’t good, but it did an admirable job limiting turnovers (4) and making free throws (14-of-14).

Though it might not have changed the outcome, Wednesday was another reminder of how the Hoosiers miss Xavier Johnson. He hasn’t returned since being injured during IU’s game against Kansas in December. Johnson is a fantastic defender, something IU could’ve used to help contain Audige and Buie.

Northwestern 64, No. 15 Indiana 62

INDIANA (18-8): Jackson-Davis 7-11 9-11 23, Kopp 1-6 0-0 3, Thompson 4-4 5-6 13, Galloway 3-5 0-1 7, Hood-Schifino 6-16 0-0 13, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Reneau 0-0 1-2 1, Geronimo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-45 15-20 62.

NORTHWESTERN (19-7): Beran 4-13 2-2 12, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Audige 5-16 0-0 14, Berry 2-8 4-4 9, Buie 7-13 6-6 21, Barnhizer 0-2 2-2 2, Verhoeven 1-1 0-0 2, Martinelli 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 14-14 64.

Halftime—Northwestern 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-11 (Galloway 1-2, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Kopp 1-4, Bates 0-1), Northwestern 8-33 (Audige 4-10, Beran 2-11, Buie 1-5, Berry 1-6, Barnhizer 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Jackson-Davis 10), Northwestern 21 (Buie 6). Assists_Indiana 15 (Jackson-Davis 8), Northwestern 8 (Buie 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Northwestern 16.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball loses to Northwestern in Big 10 action