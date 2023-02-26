Indiana basketball breaks losing streak at Mackey Arena, beats Purdue: Recap, highlights

It’s rematch time for the Purdue and Indiana men’s basketball teams.

While the Boilermakers are having the better overall season (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten), the Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) won the first matchup on Feb. 4, 79-74. Going into that game, Purdue was 22-1. Since then, the boys from West Lafayette have gone 2-3. After dropping two straight games, Purdue bounced back with an 82-55 win against Ohio State.

The victory over the Boilermakers, ranked fifth in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, started a three-game winning streak for No. 17 IU, but the Hoosiers have gone 1-2 since. Indiana’s most recent game was an 80-65 loss at Michigan State.

Besides the rivalry aspect of today’s game, an important part to keep in mind is Purdue’s hold on the Big Ten. Coming into the matchup against IU, the Boilermakers have a 2-game lead over Northwestern in the conference standings. Indiana is tied with Maryland and Illinois for third place. Both Purdue and Indiana have two Big Ten games left in the regular season after today.

Zach Osterman, Sam King, Gregg Doyel, Tyler Tachman and Akeem Glaspie will have updates throughout, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

FINAL: Indiana 79, Purdue 71

Indiana breaks its losing streak at Mackey Arena with a strong second half. Jalen Hood-Schifino had a career-high of 35 points. Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

2:53 left 2H: Indiana 73, Purdue 62

Jalen Hood-Schifino has tied his career high of 33 points.

5:31 left 2H: Indiana 67, Purdue 58

This will shock everyone but Zach Edey has a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

7:54 left 2H: Indiana 65, Purdue 52

Purdue is still struggling from the field with 36%. Trayce Jackson-Davis has turned it on recently with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Jackson-Davis does have 4 fouls though.

11:57 left 2H: Indiana 53, Purdue 46

After Jalen Hood-Schifino scored his 27th point of the game, Fletcher Loyer hit a 3-pointer to cut IU’s lead to 7.

13:28 left 2H: Indiana 51, Purdue 42

Miller Kopp is the third player for IU to score in double digits with 11 points.

Purdue is shooting 37% from the floor and 17% from 3.

15:57 left 2H: Indiana 44, Purdue 40

After trailing the entire first half, Indiana has taken the lead in this one with a 10-0 run. Jalen Hood-Schifino now has 25 points. Trey Galloway has 11 points and is 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

HALFTIME: Purdue 38, Indiana 34

Purdue’s Brandon Newman sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Boilermakers led the entire half, but Indiana has been close. Zach Edey has a team-high 13 points and 8 rebounds. Caleb Furst and Braden Smith have 6 points each.

Jalen Hood-Schifino has a game-high 21 points. The next highest scorer for IU is Miller Kopp at 8 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 4 rebounds but has not scored yet.

3:32 left 1H: Purdue 33, Indiana 30

Indiana tied it at 30-30 but has not been able to take the lead in this one. Purdue has shot 42% from the field but is just shooting 14% from 3-point range. Indiana has shot 42% from the floor and 44% from 3.

Jalen Hood-Schifino leads all scorers with 19 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoreless after missing all three of his shot attempts.

7:30 left 1H: Purdue 26, Indiana 23

Purdue has led the entire game, but Indiana isn’t going anywhere. Zach Edey has 10 points and 4 rebounds for the Boilermakers. For IU, Jalen Hood-Schifino has a game-high 15 points.

10:33 left 1H: Purdue 19, Indiana 18

Zach Edey leads Purdue with 8 points. He also has 3 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis has not taken a shot yet. Jalen Hood-Schifino leads IU with 10 points.

14:42 left 1H: Purdue 13, Indiana 6

Purdue started the game on a 6-0 run. All five starters for the Boilermakers have scored. Caleb Furst has 4 points while Ethan Morton nailed a 3-point shot.

Trey Galloway hit a 3-pointer for IU. Jalen Hood-Schifino also has 3 points for the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. Purdue basketball time, TV, radio

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

TV: Fox

Radio: 96.5 in Lafayette, 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM (IU) and 1260 AM (Purdue) in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 83 (Purdue), 382 and 972 (IU).

Indiana basketball vs Purdue starting lineups

IU vs Purdue spread

Purdue is a 6.5 favorite over Indiana, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

IU vs Purdue basketball history

The rivalry dates back to March 1901. Purdue has won 125 of the matchups while Indiana has 91 wins. IU has won two of the past three games. Before that, the Boilermakers won nine straight.

Purdue, IU basketball schedules

The Boilermakers finish the regular season with games at Wisconsin and at home vs. Illinois. IU hosts Iowa and Michigan in the final week of the season. The Big Ten tournament is March 8-12 in Chicago.

Big Ten basketball standings

With only a few games remaining in the regular season, Purdue holds a slight lead over Northwestern. Check out the full conference standings:

Purdue, 13-4 (24-4 overall)

Northwestern, 11-6 (20-8)

Maryland, 10-7 (19-9)

Indiana, 10-7 (19-9)

Illinois, 10-7 (19-9)

Michigan, 10-7 (16-12)

Iowa, 10-8 (18-11)

Michigan State, 9-8 (17-11)

Rutgers, 9-8 (17-11)

Penn State, 8-9 (17-11)

Wisconsin, 8-9 (16-11)

Nebraska, 8-10 (15-14)

Ohio State, 3-14 (11-17)

Minnesota, 1-16 (7-20)

