Indiana AG to probe doctor who gave 10-year-old abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana doctor who said she gave a 10-year-old an abortion after the girl was raped is now being investigated by the state’s Attorney General.

Indiana AG Todd Rokita called Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an OB-GYN who works out of two different clinics in Indiana, an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” who has a “history of failing to report” criminal incidents.

“We are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law,” Rokita, a pro-life Republican, said in a statement Thursday.

“The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

The move is the latest in a story that has stirred international controversy. Weeks after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Bernard told the Indianapolis Star that an Ohio trigger law had forced the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant, to cross state lines for an abortion. Her claims led President Biden to rage against the Supreme Court’s ruling last week.

“Ten years old, raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state,” Biden said. “Imagine being that little girl.”

But after no police reports could be found for the rape of a 10-year-old in Ohio, media outlets questioned the veracity of Bernard’s claims. On Wednesday, Gershon Fuentes, 27, of Columbus, an illegal immigrant, was charged with raping and impregnating the minor.

One day before Fuentes’ arrest on Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Fox News that there was “not a whisper of evidence” that a 10-year-old girl had been raped in the state recently.

Yost also insisted that the girl “did not have to leave Ohio to get treatment” because the state’s heartbeat law allows for exceptions like this one.

But on Thursday, Ohio’s Legislative Service Commission stated in a letter that the state has banned all abortions no matter the circumstances of conception or the age of the mother, with just two exceptions 1) when a fetal heartbeat is not detected — typically around six weeks — and 2) in order to prevent the death or serious impairment of a pregnant woman.

It is not known whether a fetal heartbeat was detected in the case of the 10-year-old.

Bernard, 37, who lives with her husband in a modest two-story home just outside Indianapolis, has appeared in more than 20 print and broadcast outlets since 2017 championing abortion rights.

But since questions swirled over her story, she has not responded to queries from media outlets, including The Post, about the facts of the case or if she reported the rape of the child to authorities. The Post also visited one of the clinics she works in Indianapolis Wednesday but was told she was not available.

After Fuentes’ arrest, Bernard finally broke her silence.

“My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse,” Bernard said in a tweet. “I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it.”

Fuentes confessed to sexually assaulting the child at least twice, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The lead reporter, Bethany Bruner, tweeted that she was the only journalist in the courtroom at his arraignment, although it was unclear how any other reporters could have known about the case.

Megan Fox, a reporter with PJMedia.com, wrote in a series of tweets beginning July 5, that she had requested information from the Columbus Police Department about the rape but was told there was no report of the crime.

During Fuentes’ arraignment, a detective testified that police were made aware of the 10-year-old’s situation after the mother contacted local child services on June 22. The detective confirmed that the child was then brought to Indiana, where she was given an abortion on June 30.

Authorities are now cross-referencing DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis with samples from Fuentes.