Indian train carriages burnt in rail jobs protest

Republicans need an economic agenda for the midterm elections

Wokeism and progressive overreach helped propel conservative values in the 2021 elections, but cultural issues won’t grip as reliably for Republicans in the midterms. Virginia exit polls indicated the economy was still the most important issue, but state and municipal politicians can do little more than steal jobs from other jurisdictions with generous incentives and rearrange who pays local taxes—Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised to ax the regressive tax on groceries. The social issues that helped boost his campaign, a near miss for the Republican in New Jersey, and renaissance of reason about public safety in New York and Minneapolis are matters where state and local officials could turn things around—what’s taught and academic standards in public schools, street crime, and funding for the police.