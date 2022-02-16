Indian Singer & Composer For Film Was 69 – The Hamden Journal

Alokesh Lahiri aka Bappi Lahiri, the popular Indian singer, composer and record producer, has died at the age of 69.

He passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to numerous local reports and a statement released by his family.

Lahiri was known for working on multiple box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films including Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, and Aamar Tumi. He also racked up credits in Telugu cinema and worked briefly in Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati.

Rising to popularity in the late 1970s, Lahiri had enduring success throughout the 1980s and 1990s, amassing hundreds of film credits. In 1986, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 180 songs for 33 films in one year.

More recently, he voiced the character Tamatoa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney’s Moana, and provided the dubbing voice for Elton John’s character in the Hindi version of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Tributes poured in for Lahiri this morning from people including Indian PM Narendra Modi, president Rashtrapati Bhavan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Shahid Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2022

Grew up listening and dancing to all your songs. Your music brought people together… to dance, laugh, and live. Your talent and passion will truly be missed. Rest in peace 🌹#BappiDa — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 16, 2022

Om Shanti. One of my favourite songs of his was from my fathers film Saheb . Sad day #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/6gUq2d5xHd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2022

When I was struggling to find my place in cinema, before I became a director. Bappi Lahiri was already a star composer. He composed some beautiful melodies for our film Toote Khilone, that are still remembered and sung today decades later #RIPBappiLahiri @AzmiShabana https://t.co/Qo2fKSV52k — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 16, 2022

Rest in peace #BappiDa. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans 🙏🙏#BappiLahiri — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 16, 2022