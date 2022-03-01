Indian Production Company Yash Raj Films Names New CEO – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films, a key production house and distributor in India, has named Akshaye Widhani to the new role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Widhani has been with the company for 17 years and most recently served as the Senior VP, Finance and Business Affairs, and the Head of Operations at YRF Studios. The exec is a graduate from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University and also spearheads initiatives for the charitable Yash Chopra Foundation.

Aditya Chopra continues in the role of MD and chairman.

Yash Raj Films was founded by Yash Chopra in 1970. Its film credits include the box offices successes Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and its 2017 sequel, Dhoom 3 (2013), the sports drama Sultan (2016) and the action thriller War (2019).

Akshaye says, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO of Yash Raj Films, a company in which I have spent the last 17 years of my life learning. I’m happy that I had a front-row seat as a member of the leadership team at YRF under Yashji and Aditya Chopra during the course of this time. I share their passion and commitment towards innovation, creative excellence, future expansion plans and also giving back to the industry that has supported and made us who we are today. I have been entrusted to collaborate and lead the hugely sharp think-tank at YRF which I believe to be the best that the industry has to offer. I’m looking forward to assuming this responsibility and taking the company to greater heights with the YRF family in the years to come.”