India slams Ilhan Omar over ‘condemnable’ visit to Pakistan

India’s Ministry of External Affairs blasted far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar’s visit to Pakistan this week, calling her trip to the disputed region of Kashmir “condemnable.”

“We have noted that she has visited a part of Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan,” ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said of the Minnesota Democrat during a Wednesday press conference. “Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home … that may be her business.”

“But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours,” he continued. “And we think this visit is condemnable.”

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars and several smaller armed conflicts over Kashmir, none of which have proven decisive. The region is mainly governed by India, with Pakistan and China controlling the remaining territory.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar meets with Representative Ilhan Omar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2022. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS

Earlier Thursday, Omar had visited the Pakistan side of a cease-fire line in the region, known as the Line of Control, and told reporters that her fellow lawmakers should pay more attention to the long-running conflict.

“I don’t believe that it is being talked about to the extent it needs to be in Congress and within the administration,” the far-left “Squad” member said, according to Reuters.

Omar then added that the House Foreign Relations Committee, on which she sits, would look into allegations of human rights violations by Indian authorities in the region, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s visit to Pakistan is the first by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week. Media Office of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan via AP

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment on India’s condemnation.

A day earlier, the Minnesota Democrat met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbad Sharif, Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and President Arif Alvi in the capital of Islamabad.

With her visit, Omar became the first elected US official to meet with members of Pakistan’s new coalition government, which took power last week after the removal of Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence.

Representative Ilhan Omar, along with the President of Azaz Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, speaks to the media during her visit to Muzaffarabad. REUTERS/Stringer

llhan Omar talking with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 20, 2022. EPA/Press Information Department

Following Omar’s visit, Alvi said in a statement that he hoped “constructive engagements” between Pakistan and the US will “promote peace and development in the region,” according to the Associated Press.

Khar also touted the meeting with the congresswoman, saying Omar promised to “cement” ties between the two countries and saying they have “benefited” from working together in the past.