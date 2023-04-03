Independent Talent Nets £7M From Sale Of ‘Killing Eve’ Firm Sid Gentle – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Independent Talent, the talent agency that boasts Jodie Comer and Bill Nighy among its clients, has revealed that it made £7.3M ($9M) selling its stake in Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films.

Independent Talent was an early investor in Sid Gentle, holding a 22.05% stake in the production outfit until last October, when BBC Studios took full control of the company.

Financial details of the BBC Studios deal were not disclosed at the time, but a financial filing by Independent Talent on UK Companies House has lifted the lid on the transaction.

Independent Talent pocketed £7.3M from the sale of its take, valuing Sid Gentle at £33.1M following the Emmy-winning success of Killing Eve.

BBC Studios owned 51% of Sid Gentle prior to last year’s deal, meaning it will have paid around £16M for the remaining 49% it did not previously own.

Since the transaction, Sid Gentle has gone on to secure a second season of Extraordinary, the Disney+ superhero series written by newcomer Emma Moran.

Independent Talent’s Companies House filing revealed its revenue stood at £43.2M in the 12 months to March 2022, which was up nearly 60% on £27.5M the previous year. Independent Talent’s pre-tax profit was £4.4M.