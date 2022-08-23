Independent Spirit Awards Shift to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories for 2023

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are making a major change in representation: moving to gender-neutral acting awards categories.

The 2023 Spirit Awards will take place March 4, 2023. Submissions are now open, with an increased budget cap for eligible productions. Film Independent will also move to gender-neutral acting categories for the 2023 Spirit Awards for both film and television awards.

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said. “We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

Other awards to embrace non-gendered categories include the Grammys, the Gotham Awards, the British Independent Film Awards, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

No longer defined by gender, the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the lead and supporting film acting categories will instead be known as Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance. Awards in the television acting categories will similarly be known as Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Other category updates include new awards for Best Breakthrough Performance (film) and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (television). All performance categories, excluding Breakthrough Performance, will feature up to 10 nominees.

In response to the rising cost of production, the organization also announced that the budget cap for eligible films has increased to $30 million, with the budget cap for the John Cassavetes Award now $1 million.

Film Independent President Welsh added, “Additionally, it has been a long time since we substantially increased the budget limit for eligibility. This new cap allows us to continue to celebrate the same breadth of work that we have in the past.”

In response to the continuing effects of COVID on filmmakers and the industry, Film Independent is once again waiving the theatrical run typically required for eligibility, ensuring more opportunities for independent filmmakers to be recognized and celebrated.

The Spirit Awards submissions deadlines for film are as follows:

Early Deadline is September 6

Regular Deadline is September 20

Final Deadline is October 4

Extended Deadline for Arts Circle and Filmmaker Pro Members is October 7

The Spirit Awards submissions deadlines for television are below:

Regular Deadline is September 13

Final Deadline is October 4

Extended Deadline for Arts Circle and Filmmaker Pro Members is October 7

The modified performance categories are as follows:

SPIRIT AWARDS PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES – FILM

Best Lead Performance (10 nominees)

Best Supporting Performance (10 nominees)

Best Breakthrough Performance (5 nominees) *new award

SPIRIT AWARDS PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES – TELEVISION

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series (10 nominees)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (10 nominees) *new award

Film nominations for the 2023 Spirit Awards will be announced virtually on November 22, 2022. Television nominations will be announced on December 13, 2022. The 2023 Spirit Awards will take place on March 4, 2023.

