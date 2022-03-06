Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates and winners Shifting from its traditional immediate pre-Oscars perch, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are back today with a live and in-person ceremony from Santa Monica.

Hosted by power couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman amidst strict-ish Covid 19 safety protocols, the 2 PM PT starting 37th annual Indie Spirits is in a far different lane than the Academy Awards this year — and we don’t just mean because all their winner will be live on the show.

“If you don’t win, you can walk straight into the ocean, right there,” Offerman told the room onstage.

Unlike most past years, the marque films up for Best Picture at the Indie Spirits Sunday are not similar to those up for Oscars on March 27. In what can be read as a welcomed return to the Indie Spirits’ roots, A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola are in the running for the big prize here. Factoid: The latter two movies actually lead the overall pack with five and seven total nominations, respectively.

In regards to who can see some overlap between the Oscars and Indie Spirits, there’s Coda supporting actor Troy Kotsur who last weekend took home Best Supporting Actor at the SAGs. Lost Daughter filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is also nominated at the Oscars and the Indie Spirits here, and Summer of Soul in Documentary. Wins here today for Summer of Soul and Kotsur signify, indeed, a possible win on the last Sunday of March at the Oscars.

The Indie Spirits are being shown live on IFC today. Subscribers to the corporate cousin streamer AMC+ can also watch the show live. This 2022 Indie Spirits show is additionally available for the first time at select AMC Theatres via the AMC Stubs program. We will be updating all the winners and the action here on The Hamden Journal too.

Situated out of Santa Monica’s spacious Baker Hanger, attendees for the today’s Indie Spirits includes NEON Boss Tom Quinn, super lawyer Nina Shaw, Sony Pictures Classics co-head Tom Bernard and Michael Barker, Reservations Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo and more.

As well honorary chair and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, will be among the presenters this afternoon along with Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Beals, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Zola’s Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, and Andrew Garfield. In addition, upcoming Oscar co-host Regina Hall, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan, Sydney Sweeney, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh and Nomandland and Eternals herlmer Chloé Zhao are slated to take the stage too.

In a pre-reel, Offerman tells his wife Mullally that he’s nervous. She then bends down in an attempt try to relax him before they’re interrupted by Sarah Silverman who is wheeled in a glass case as the ‘back-up host’. The backstage attendant tells Offerman and Mullally that since they joined Twitter before 2015, in case anything surfaces about their history resurfaces, they have Silverman on hand in case they’re cancelled.

Later on stage, Offerman beamed, “Movies are back!” to which Mullally snapped “They’re not going to see your movies.”

She added she saw A24’s Red Rocket six times. “You watched it three more times than me,” responded Offerman. The movie follows a wash-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown.

Mullally had one message to Russia in the wake of their invasion of Ukraine: “F**k off and go home, Putin”

“That’s the quick and peaceful resolution we’re that we’re talking about…” said Offerman. They both sent the oligarch an Indie Spirits message: They both gave him the bird.

We’re updating the winners below:

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Troy Kotsur and Marlee Martin, L to R in ‘Coda’

Apple TV+



“My character, Frank Rossi, the difference between a Gloucester and Santa Monica deaf fisherman is that they can’t afford a cheap beer here in Santa Monica,” Kotsur said through an interpreter onstage.

Backstage, Kotsur added, “I feel like I’ve received an honorary PhD as a nominee because of my long journey. It takes doctors a long time to get their PhDs so I feel the same. Really, it was an extremely tough journey. The choices I made led me to where I am today.”

He also added, “What was most challenging for me was, producers of independent films often have fear wondering if there is marketability in having authenticity in casting deaf actors. To have that confidence, sometimes I feel like a little bug on the ground. Now I’m a big bug. Now they can finally see me and so I can say, ‘Hello, we’ve grown and deaf folks can make change for hotel better. Hollywood can have open hearts and open minds and give more inclusion to more diverse groups.”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Shiva Baby

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

BEST DOCUMENTARY



Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director of Summer of Soul

Robert Benavides/Sony Pictures Classics



Summer of Soul, dir. by Questlove.

Backstage, Questlove beamed, “We’re happy to be the conduit but we’re really just representing people who’s stories have been buried for so long.”

“For a lot of people, I didn’t realize that seeing this footage would have brought something emotionally out of them,” said Questlove, “It totally has. Even Sheila E told me she was doing everything in her power to not start crying when she saw the footage of Ray Barretto.”

“I have to credit our editor Josh. We’re both sons of hip hop. When you’re a teenager listening to Public Enemy, the way their music is like throw everything against the wall and see what colors are there, we speak that language. There’s definitely a rhythm there that goes to the era of music we listened to,” he added.

Nicolas Cage in “Pig”

Neon



BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Backstage, Sanroski said about the movie in which Nicolas Cage plays a former chef and truffle hunter whose pig is stolen, “We knew Nic was the right match after our first lunch with him he 100% understood the character and understood the very specific tone of the movie. We didn’t have to coax much out of him. He just really got it. It was this beautiful collaboration, we’d kind of just come up with ideas on set and seeing how he developed it. A lot was on the page and he brought such soul and presence to it.”

Block added, “He was in a place in his own personal life where there was this seamless inhabiting of the character rob. He talked often about how he wasn’t even much as playing a character. He was stepping into something authentic to what he was going through at the time. There was something real and genuine about what he did with that.… We didn’t write it with Nic in mind. We didn’t write it with anybody in mind. We just thought of an older man with a pig in the woods. “

BEST FIRST FEATURE

7 Days

Director: Roshan Sethi

Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn

BEST EDITING

Joi McMillon, Zola

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL

Netflix



BEST SCREENPLAY

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

“I feel there’s a real conscious effort being made for different spaces and voices, and I’ve been the beneficiary of that,” said Gyllenhaal.

“My film isn’t just for women, but for everyone. As soon as I was born, I was able to speak the language of the men around me, it was matter of survival,” the filmmaker continued, “I could understand the roots and subtlies of a lot of great movies.” She gave a shoutout to her “North star,” husband and The Batman actor Peter Sarsgaard.

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Ruth Negga, Passing

Negga beat out Jessie Buckley, who is up at the Oscars in the category for The Lost Daughter. Negga beamed in her thanks.

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

‘Mass’

Bleecker Street Media/Courtesy Everett Collection



Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Kranz shared a funny story that he was kicked out of the world premiere of Altman’s Short Cuts at Cannes. He was 12 and his dad scored tickets. “Some usher at the festival came over and said ‘you’re a kid, you can’t watch this.’ I thought it was un-European and wonder who this Robert Altman guy was.”

“I saw (the movie) eventually and knew why they kicked me out of there,” hinted Franz at the risque scenes in the film. But what he did see in Short Cuts “was the depth of acting and ensemble; I saw how different experiences can still be shared…it confirmed my suspicions about Robert Altman and his films that they are the gold standard of what we do here.”

Tribeca Festival



BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs

Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

Executive Producer: Garrett Basch



Harjo said in accepting the award on stage, “we didn’t want a handout, we just wanted an opportunity to tell our stories.”

“It’s been the craziest years of my life, stressful beautiful very rewarding. Also thought about walking in front of a train but it was great. In the end it was all good. It’s been a whirlwind and my life’s changed. To be able to share what we share with this show has been a blessing. People really needed something hopeful but truthful during this pandemic,” said Harjo backstage.

“It was about just getting the opportunity to tell this story on the level we did. Taika and Garrett made that happen at FX. I was a guy off the streets. There’s no reason I would have even gotten in the lobby but they walked me through the lobby into a room where there were executives with money. They greenly the show and let us make the show. They also trusted us and let us hire indigenous writers and directors to tell the story. I’m more proud of what’s going to come after this because of what we proved, that they gave us the opportunities and we stepped up and did it,” added Harjo.

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Black and Missing

Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbhir

Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad



BEST FEMALE LEAD

BEST MALE LEAD

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

PRODUCERS AWARD

(The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Brad Becker-Parton , Pin-Chun Liu, Lizzie Shapiro

BEST FEATURE