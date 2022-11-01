Independence’ Get No Back Orders – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Faced with their first decision on ordering more of the CW’s existing scripted series, the network’s new Nexstar owners opted against it. I hear there will be no back orders for the CW’s new fall series Walker: Independence, from CBS Studios, and The Winchesters, from Warner Bros. Television, whose freshman seasons will remain at the original 13 episodes.

I hear the same would apply to all CW freshman series and that the network’s head, Dennis Miller, stressed to producers and talent that no decisions about next season have been made, indicating that the lack of back orders does not mean cancellations.

Still, the decision further underlines Nexstar’s push to cut costs, including moving toward more. unscripted and cheaper scripted programming. Four CW scripted series are ending this season, The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew and Stargirl. The list is expected to grow as the season progresses.

REALTED: The CW’s Paul Hewitt Leaves After 22 Years; Beth Feldman Takes Comms Role As Layoffs Kick In

Also as part of the cuts, the CW underwent a round of layoffs earlier today.

Both Walker: Independence and The Winchesters have done well by CW ratings standards and are new chapters in hugely popular CW franchises, so, under normal circumstances, full seasons for both shows would have been a no-brainer.