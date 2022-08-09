Incendiary Device Thrown Onto Chicago Set; No Injuries Reported – The Hamden Journal

The set of Justified: City Primeval just can’t catch a break.

Someone on Monday night threw an incendiary device on set while production was underway in a Chicago neighborhood, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. The device did not explode and no one on the cast or crew was hurt, according to a local report.

The incident happened almost three weeks after production on the FX drama was halted after after two cars whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight smashed through the show’s barricades. No one was injured during the intrusion, though shell casings were found on the set later. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present.

As a result of the incident, Sony beefed up protection on the Chicago set by adding a security team trained in high-threat situations. The Hamden Journal learned that an experienced hostage negotiator who provides security detail globally traveled to Chicago to provide an added later of defense from outside threats. His team, which includes former members of the Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, were brought in to focus on future locations to make them as safe as possible.

The eight-episode limited series Justified: City Primeval is a spinoff of FX’s 2010-15 hit Justified and is inspired by the Elmore Leonard crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. It takes place seven years following the end of Justified and follows Givens after he left Kentucky for his new home base in Miami. Viewers will find Givens balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of 14-year-old Willa, played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian.

Recently, FX chief John Landgraf addressed last month’s shooting. “I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire,” Landgraf said during the FX executive session at TCA. “A lot was done to take a break and make sure everyone was OK, and we [increased] security.”