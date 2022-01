ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Denver’s Bobby Massie inactive for Broncos-Chiefs with a concussion

The Broncos won’t have their right tackle for their season finale against the Chiefs. Denver ruled Bobby Massie out with a concussion on Saturday and he’s now inactive for the contest. Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, linebacker Andre Mintze, receiver Diontae Spencer, and linebacker Kenny Young are also inactive for Denver. That [more]