In wake of defeats, purges of Russian army officers have started, General Staff

Russian invaders

He didn’t explain the reasoning for the dismissals and suspensions of the officers.

“A number of logistics department officers in the Russian army have been dismissed or suspended from duty, in particular the Head of the Department of Resource Support, Major General Mumidzhanov, and other officers who were in charge of food, material and rocket fuel supply,” Hromov said.

He added they were sent on leave so that they can be dismissed or transfered to other positions later.

Such purges are also taking place across military districts in Russia.

Earlier, Hrovov said about 10,000-15,000 Belarusian troops could potentially participate in a fresh Russian invasion of Ukraine.

