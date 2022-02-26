In Ukraine to film documentary, Sean Penn calls for more help from US

Actor Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, called the military move a ‘”brutal mistake” late Friday and said that the Ukrainian people are “heroic.”

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn said, USA Today reported. “President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

Sean Penn has urged the US to step up aid for Ukraine as Russia’s assault continues. Getty Images

Sean Penn says that Russia’s “brutal mistake” has been heartbreaking. AP

A map shows areas of Ukraine currently threatened by Russian incursion.

Penn met earlier in the week with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials and has attended press briefings as he works on the doc. According to Variety, the Oscar winner started the Vice Studios production with a trip to Ukraine in November.

In prior years, Penn has worked on documentaries about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and druglord El Chapo.