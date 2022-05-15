In the east, the Armed Forces of Ukraine today repulsed 17 attacks and shot down two helicopters

Kateryna Tyshchenko – Sunday, 15 May 2022, 22:15

On Sunday, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 17 attacks and destroyed 18 units of Russian military equipment, including two helicopters.

Source: Joint Forces Operation, operational and tactical group “East”

According to the data: “The occupiers fired on 23 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts and destroyed or damaged 32 houses.

Ukrainian defenders belonging to the Joint Forces Operation repulsed 17 enemy attacks today. Fighting is continuing at 2 locations”.

Details: On Sunday, the Joint Forces Operation destroyed 3 Russian tanks; 1 artillery system; 6 units of combat armoured vehicles; 1 enemy car.

Air defence units shot down 2 enemy helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28) and 5 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over Donbas.

On Sunday, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group “East”, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 5 enemy attacks. As a result of the fighting, the following were destroyed: personnel – 84, tanks – 1, infantry fighting vehicles – 4, ATT – 1, helicopter – 1, UAV – 1.

In all, the Joint Forces Operation repulsed 93 enemy attacks in the past week. They destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, 58 tanks, 26 artillery systems (including 1 MLRS), 98 units of armoured combat vehicles, 7 special engineering units, 33 units of Russian vehicles and one anti-aircraft gun. Four helicopters and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers were shot down by air defence units.