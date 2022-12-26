In-N-Out customer harasses vloggers with anti-Asian, homophobic comments

An In-N-Out Burger customer in California was caught on camera harassing two Asian vloggers — asking one of them if he was having gay sex with Kim Jong Un.

Arine Gabrielle Kim and her male friend were recording themselves at the chain restaurant in San Ramon on Christmas Eve when the fellow diner walked up to them.

“You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals,” the man says, causing the pals to laugh at his unhinged remarks, KTLA reported.

“Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?” the man adds later, referring bizarrely to the North Korean leader.

Kim’s friend responds by asking sarcastically if he could invite the man to a meal, but the woman interjects repeatedly by saying, “Stop!” — fearing the confrontation could escalate.

The man then threatens to spit in the couple’s faces, but they try to ignore him.

He returns yet again later and refers to himself as a slave master before spewing a homophobic slur at Kim’s friend.

“See you outside in a minute,” he says.

“This is not in the name of holiday cheer,” Kim’s pal tells him.

The woman told KRON4 that the man also harassed other people of color and continued to gesture at the pair as he smoked outside.

They decided to wait until the restaurant closed before leaving — and asked employees to check outside to be sure he wasn’t still lurking nearby.

Kim said she was grateful the worker made sure they got to their car safely.

She later posted the disturbing video online, where it caught the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson.

He shared her video and asked the friends to reach out to him so he could investigate.

On Sunday afternoon, the chief tweeted a photo of the suspect taken on Christmas, when the man exhibited “similar behavior.”

The man is seen in a silver Mustang with Florida license plates.

“My friend and I were a bit shaken after the incident but I’m just grateful we’re both safe and out of harm’s way,” Kim told KRON4.