In Mike McDaniel, Dolphins clearly hired a unique person and coach

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins’ offense, defense and special teams are going to be “unique.”

So, too, is their head coach.

It seems clear that McDaniel is all those things they said he is — smart and innovative and driven. But it was also clear in McDaniel’s introductory press conference that he’s authentic — self-aware, funny and comfortable with who he is.

“People can smell when you’re trying to be something you’re not,” McDaniel said on the day he was introduced as the 14th head coach in Dolphins history. “And they respect when you are who you are.”

Time will tell if McDaniel can lead Miami to its first playoff victory since Y2K.

“Why not?” McDaniel retorted. “What does the last 20 years have to do with this year? It’s irrelevant.”

Underneath the dry-humored quips, a confidence.

McDaniel, 38, knows he knows what he’s doing. He knows he has a good plan to succeed.

But he also did not come off as arrogant or self-important on Thursday.

McDaniel comes across as humble

It was all refreshing, of course.

What’s his plan to handle all that goes with being a head coach?

“My plan is to handle it well,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel appeared a bit nervous at moments. Some said he seemed a bit quirky, others said eccentric. McDaniel said he’s worked on his persona, and he’s come to the conclusion that the best choice is to just show others his true self.

Kudos to that.

McDaniel conceded he was a bit nervous going into his Dolphins interview. It was important to him. This man, it seems, is not afraid to reveal true feelings.

As McDaniel explained, he doesn’t major in job interviews, but instead coaching football and developing relationships with players and people.

McDaniel is also smart enough to say he knows he’ll encounter some things as a first-time head coach that he’ll just have to navigate.

McDaniel is not pretending to have all the answers. But he believes he’s wise enough to know how to uncover the best solutions.

And the guy just doesn’t take himself too seriously, like far too many coaches these days. It’s clear that intelligent discourse and banter actually intrigues this coach.

And good-natured humor, too.

“These facilities?” McDaniel said. “I feel like I’m at an SEC school.”

When I asked McDaniel about what he’s learned about how to best teach, he referred to attention deficit.

McDaniel, who described himself as having Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (not necessarily bad for a football coach), then broke down in detail how he and staff must make the best use of their players’ time.

He explained the importance of breaking down the story lessons into digestible parts. He spoke about the importance of having the right videos cut up and organized for presentation.

“You’d better bring some energy,” McDaniel said. “You’d better entertain some with the attention spans. But you always have to listen.”

Miami Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel arrives for an introductory press conference, Thursday in Miami Gardens.

McDaniel to call plays, won’t isolate himself

McDaniel plans to call offensive plays, he said.

But he has a plan to not isolate from the entire team. This was a dilemma for former coach Adam Gase.

And it seems like McDaniel will be a pretty easy-going collaborator.

McDaniel is more interested in coaching players and drawing up ball plays than any sort of personnel-decision power play.

The last two coaches were very involved in personnel decisions.

When Thursday’s formal press conference was over, McDaniel chatted off to the side with a small group of local reporters.

Small talk. It was nice.

Yes, McDaniel is a morning person. Yes, McDaniel is worried about the lack of homes available in this crazy real estate market.

Yes, McDaniel is pumped about living in the paradise that is South Florida. Yes, he collected football cards as a youngster.

“Let’s do this again!” one reporter said.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sits with his family, wife Katie and daughter Ayla June, 16 months old, during Thursday’s introductory press conference in Miami Gardens.

Then McDaniel went on to do a slew of 1-on-1 interviews out on the practice fields, in the blistering sun, with local television reporters.

“Mike McDaniel wants to genuinely get to know people,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in his introductory remarks.

Look, McDaniel has never been a head coach. What type of staff will he build? How will he handle the unexpected hurricanes sure to head his way?

We don’t know some of these things. Adversity will strike at some point. It always does.

“Every single head coach in the history of football has never been a head coach until they’re a head coach,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel says he has a plan on how to earn the trust of the players.

“Establish with them early that you can help them with their dream,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said this is a dream for him. He said the Dolphins are a dream job.

But now the real work begins.

On the day he was introduced to the world as Dolphins’ coach, McDaniel came across as genuine, personable, witty, and yes, smart.

Now we all find out if he’s a good head coach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins introduce coach Mike McDaniel and Joe Schad reacts