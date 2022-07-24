In Melitopol, Russian occupiers surprised at airfield and railway the mayor

OLENA ROSHCHINA – SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 11:05

Explosions were heard at the airfield of occupied Melitopol; the railway used by the Russians to transport troops and equipment was damaged in the Melitopol district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of Melitopol,who is currently in Ukraine controlled territory

Quote: “In Melitopol and the surroundings, it’s another hellish night for ruscists in three territories at once.”

Details: Firstly, explosions were heard and smoke was seen at the Melitopol airfield, that Russian occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore after the attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Secondly, explosions were heard east of the city near the village of Kostiantynivka.

Thirdly, the railway infrastructure was damaged in the Melitopol district. The occupiers were using it to transport military equipment and personnel towards the towns of Vasylivka and Tokmak, This greatly complicates the occupiers’ logistics.

Damaged railway near Melitopol

Quote: “We are hoping for a surprise for the ruscists by the resistance movement and are verifying the information.”