In Jazz trade, Thunder get another (absurdly cheap) draft pick

The Thunder have mastered stockpiling draft picks while rebuilding.

Sam Presti’s latest deal is a work of art.

Oklahoma City is getting a second-round pick from the Jazz for taking Miye Oni – who’s on an unguaranteed minimum contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This reduces Utah’s luxury-tax liability by $2,408,394 more than waiving Oni today would’ve.

Though Oni’s contract is unguaranteed until Friday (the league-wide deadline), Utah would’ve been taxed on money already paid to Oni if waiving him. By trading him, the Jazz completely remove his salary from their books (though they’ll probably eat into their savings by acquiring another player).

For the Thunder, this will cost just $17,075 (Oni’s salary for today plus the two days he spends on waivers).

That’s astonishingly cheap for a second-round pick. Who knows where Utah will be in 2028? Even if the pick lands last in the draft, that’s an incredible bargain.

For perspective, the 76ers bought the No. 53 pick from the Pelicans for $2 million last year. The going rate for slightly better second-round picks has been even higher.

Well below the salary cap, Oklahoma City faces practically no opportunity cost for absorbing Oni’s small cap hit. Gabriel Deck‘s contract is unguaranteed. So, there’s no additional cost in waiving him.

This is just the Thunder expertly taking advantage of their leverage.

