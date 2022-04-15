In France’s election, a divide opens over religious slaughter

Reuters

Strains in German coalition as junior partners turn on Scholz over Ukraine

(Reuters) -Frustration is growing among German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s junior coalition partners over what they say are shortcomings in his leadership on Ukraine, an internal rift that risks undermining Western unity against Russia. After a dramatic policy pivot at the start of the crisis, when Scholz halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia days before its invasion of Ukraine, and then vowed a big jump in defence spending, his partners accuse him of dithering. “I have the impression that Mr Scholz is not aware of the serious damage he is doing to Germany’s reputation in Central Europe, in Eastern Europe, basically in the whole of Europe,” Anton Hofreiter, Greens chairman of parliament’s Europe committee, told Reuters.