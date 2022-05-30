In-form Dodgers overtake Yankees for No. 1 spot

The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14) have won 13 of 15 games to build a three-game lead in the National League West and overtake the New York Yankees (33-15) for the top spot in this week’s MLB power rankings.

They host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series to start the week, but play four against the NL-East leading New York Mets this weekend. That kicks off a stretch against contenders in the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.

Mookie Betts has been on fire in May, batting .340 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI in 26 games. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA, and hasn’t given up more than two earned runs in a start this year.

The Mets moved up a spot to No. 3 with the San Diego Padres fourth and Houston Astros fifth.

Here’s how our seven-person panel voted this week:

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have the Dodgers on top of the NL West.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

2. New York Yankees (-1)

3. New York Mets (+1)

4. San Diego Padres (+2)

5. Houston Astros (-2)

6. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

7. Tampa Bay Rays (–)

8. Minnesota Twins (+1)

9. St. Louis Cardinals (+2)

10. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)

11. Los Angeles Angels (-3)

12. San Francisco Giants (-2)

13. Atlanta Braves (+1)

14. Boston Red Sox (+4)

15. Chicago White Sox (-2)

16. Arizona Diamondbacks (-1)

17. Texas Rangers (+5)

18. Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

19. Cleveland Guardians (-2)

20. Miami Marlins (–)

21. Colorado Rockies (-2)

22. Seattle Mariners (-1)

23. Chicago Cubs (+3)

24. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

26. Oakland Athletics (-3)

27. Detroit Tigers (+1)

28. Washington Nationals (+1)

29. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

30. Kansas City Royals (-3)

