In defensive battle, Jabari Smith Jr. rallies Rockets past Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Saturday’s summer league showdown between the Rockets and Thunder featured a clash of two of the top-three rookies in the NBA’s 2022 draft class: Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren.

Both prospects struggled to finish on offense, with Smith and Holmgren scoring 12 points apiece on 26.6% and 30.0% shooting, respectively. But each made a clear mark on defense, with Holmgren recording 8 rebounds and 4 blocks while Smith had 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks — with the latter two categories leading the summer Rockets.

Most notably, Smith saved his best for last. The Auburn product drilled a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper in the final five minutes to put the Rockets back in front, and he collected a steal and a crucial late stop as Houston held on for a 90-88 win (box score). The final stop was massive, since Smith defended without fouling and used his length to force talented second-year guard Josh Giddey into a miss as time expired.

Smith wasn’t the only impressive rookie. Tari Eason had an efficient night with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting (50.0%), while TyTy Washington added 9 points in 22 minutes off the bench — including a floater with under 30 seconds left that put Houston ahead to stay.

Second-year guards Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix led the Rockets in scoring with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Christopher added 9 rebounds and 5 assists, while Nix dished out a team-high 6 dimes.

Our Brian Barefield is on the scene in Las Vegas and will have more postgame content on Sunday, which is when the Rockets will practice as they gear up for their next summer league game on Monday versus San Antonio (schedule). For now, here’s a look at Saturday’s highlights and immediate reaction by players, coaches, media members, and fans.

Highlights

