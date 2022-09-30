In a way, Russia’s already lost the war

Reuters

As he seizes Ukrainian lands, Putin is silent on war failings

LONDON (Reuters) -It was billed as a historic ceremony to expand Russia’s borders, but President Vladimir Putin was in no hurry to get the treaties signed. Before inking documents to annex four regions of Ukraine – in an act denounced as illegal by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and the head of the United Nations – the Kremlin leader delivered a 37-minute anti-Western diatribe that veered across an astonishing range of topics. He hailed Russia’s historic military might, railed against Western colonialism and ranged across a series of events from the 19th-century Opium Wars to the U.S. nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in a speech punctuated with applause and standing ovations.