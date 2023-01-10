The “The Late Late Show” host discussed reviews the highlights of Prince Harry’s tell-all interview ahead of the release of his memoir.Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/WireImage

James Corden cracked jokes Monday night on “The Late Late Show” about the way in which Prince Harry lost his virginity, as detailed in the royal’s new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated tell-all book, “Spare,” which went on sale worldwide Tuesday, includes a passage that details how he had sex for the first time with an “older woman” in a field behind a pub.

Harry also discussed the surprising revelation in his wide-ranging interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, which Corden played clips of and reacted to on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

“In a field behind the pub, that’s one of those things that’s worse than the sum of its parts,” Corden joked.

“You lose your virginity in a field or in a pub, right? Not great either way. In a field behind a pub? That’s terrible, isn’t it?”

During the ITV interview, Harry appeared to defend including the story about his first time in the book, commenting: “It’s four lines or something. If that.”

Prince Harry being interviewed by Tom Bradby at his home in Montecito, California.ITV

This also prompted a joke from the British comedian and presenter.

“Only ‘four lines’?'” Corden repeated after playing the clip of Harry speaking. “That’s OK, it happens to a lot of guys the first time.”

The prince referred to losing his virginity at the age of 17 in 2001 as an “inglorious episode with an older woman,” per Us Weekly.

Harry — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months, with wife Meghan Markle — declined to name the older woman, but added: “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

