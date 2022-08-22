Impressive Manchester United shock Liverpool with blood and guts display

Manchester United vs Liverpool live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – AP

Sancho and Rashford score as hosts blow visitors away with blistering performance

Liverpool defence at sixes and sevens as they lose first league match of 2022

Erik ten Hag overjoyed with result but warns side needs that display every match

10:19 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks (and drops an F-bomb in the process…)

On the result and how they won…

“It’s all about attitude. They had a fighting spirit, it was f—ing good”

On his emotions after the win…

“It’s only the start, we have to stay humble, we can play better if we keep our composure…when you have to make the game you have to be better on the ball.”

On what he said to produce that performance…

“It’s not always about what we say, but I said you have to act not talk. You have to be brave…You have to bring it out of possession then you can bring it in possession.”

On tonight’s performance…

“I was happy with it but they have to bring it every game. I know the rivalry against Liverpool, but don’t just bring it against Liverpool. It starts with the spirit.”

On the performance of Martinez…

“His technical skills are good, he has fighting spirit.”

On the decision to leave out Maguire and Ronaldo….

“It’s always difficult to make such decisions. I have a squad and I have to use a squad…Harry Maguire and Ronaldo are amazing players and they will play a part in the future and short future as well. “

On what he wants from what left of the transfer window…

“We want to bring the right players in, not just any player. We have that with Casemiro…in front you need numbers, especially quality numbers.”

10:05 PM

Roy Keane on his former side’s win

“A brilliant team performance – it’s what the club needed, what the manager needed – outstanding. A great night for the club… Before the match the manager made some big calls and the players responded. They’ve been criticised recently and rightly so…this is a big boost for the manager.”

10:03 PM

Match-winner Marcus

With that goal Rashford ended a run of 997 minutes without a goal in all competitions for Manchester United, since netting vs West Ham in January earlier this year.

What a time to find your scoring boots.

09:53 PM

FULL-TIME: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

It’s all over and Man United have won!

This is the first league defeat for Liverpool this calendar year, they were a yard off the pace from the start and now only have two points from their first three matches. Also, in terms of the title race, they are seven points off the pace, though, only just the five behind Man City.

As for United what a difference another week makes. They were indistinguishable from the side that looked so limp and uninspiring against both Brighton and Brentford. They were outstanding, both with and without the ball.

Is this a flash in the pan or the real start of the Ten Hag era? It’s waaaaaaaaay too early to say, but suffice to say they, and the manager, deserve all the praise coming their way tonight.

09:52 PM

95 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

From the free-kick United hit the ball long and now they just want to keep it there…

09:51 PM

94 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Martial has looked lively since he came on at the break. He shows some twinkle toes to induce the foul off Van Dijk. That gives the hosts some breathing space and a free-kick.

09:50 PM

93 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

There tactical fouls galore as United try to stop the flow of the game and prevent the ball getting aware close to their box.

09:49 PM

91 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Ronaldo has made his presence felt. He’s already had a shot (obviously…) and has just played Martial in, the Frenchman tries to lay it off to Van de Beek but the pass falls just short of the Dutchman.

09:47 PM

89 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

There will be five added minutes. Five minutes of squeaky-bum time if you’re a Man Utd fan.

09:46 PM

88 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

It’s all Liverpool, trying to find that all-important equaliser. Players are going down with cramp, the latest being Verane. They’ve run the hearts out and socks off (depending on which cliche you prefer most/hate the least…).

09:43 PM

85 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Change for Liverpool: Robertson off for Tsimikas

Changes for United: Rashford off for Ronaldo, Eriksen makes way for Van de Beek, Dalot off for Wan-Bissaka.

09:41 PM

83 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Cliche alert! Liverpool will throw the kitchen sink at United now. Seven minutes plus injury time to go.

09:39 PM

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Salah scores for the visitors!

From the corner Dalot cannot clear. But ball comes to the sub Carvalho who hits it first time. De Gea saves well but Salah is the first to react and he finds the back of the net…

GAME ON…

09:39 PM

80 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Robertson gets in a cute cross from the left. Martinez gets in ahead of Salah and in the process diverts the ball towards his own net forcing De Gea into a good save.

It’s a Liverpool corner…

09:37 PM

Malacia has dealt with Salah well all night

09:35 PM

75 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have been as bad in defence tonight as Man Utd were against Brentford – big statement, I know, but they have been that bad. Jamie Carragher has just said roughly the same thing on comms as Rashford dances through three Liverpool tackles before hitting a blistering shot from the left of the area. The ball just goes over, but that was embarrassing for the visitors.

09:33 PM

74 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Yellow card for Fernandes for diving in the Liverpool box. He’d done all the hard work, take a great first touch and ask questions of the shaky visitors’ defence but for some inexplicable reason he fell to ground…

09:31 PM

72 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Change for Liverpool: Carvalho is on for Milner. Van Dijk may well be happy the midfielder cannot continue their running discussion/debate/argument (delete as you deem fit…).

09:29 PM

70 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Change for United: Fred comes on for Sancho. I suppose the idea is to bring a bit more energy and keep things tight for the last 20 or so minutes.

Sancho has had a fine night – not only did he score the opener, a wonderfully composed classy finish, but he has been a threatening presence all night.

09:27 PM

67 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Martinez has caught the eye, he’s been outstanding. Today he’s been tough in the tackle and has just played a delightful crossfield ball to the right. That pass smacks of a player who is confident and enjoying his night, not one who was subbed at half-time in his previous match.

09:24 PM

65 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Salah is tackled by Malacia – and not for the first time. The Dutchman has been brilliant and kept the Egyptian King fairly quiet.

09:21 PM

62 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Even when Liverpool were seeing a lot of the ball and United were on the back foot the hosts never gave up running. Still, with the two-goal cushion, they are chasing everything and it’s paying off. The visitors are rattled and Klopp looks, for once, at a loss as to what to do.

09:19 PM

59 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

All is not well in the Liverpool camp, Milner and Van Dijk, who were having an argument after Sancho’s opener are continuing their, what Mrs Merton would call ‘heated debate’…

09:18 PM

57 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

The other worry for Klopp, other than the scoreline and display, is that he doesn’t have many cards up his sleeve in terms of subs.

As I type Henderson is off as Fabinho comes on.

09:16 PM

Rashford slots home for 2-0

09:15 PM

55 mins: Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Another chance for United – they are so on top at the moment, the crowd are behind them and they are playing with that vital commodity that everyone needs: confidence. Varane sets up Rashford on the edge of the box and his first-time shot, low to Alisson’s left, is well saved by the Brazilian.

09:13 PM

IT’S A GOAL!

It looked as though Rashford had strayed offside BUT the replay showed he had timed his run to perfection.

Man Utd win possession in their own half courtesy of a Liverpool miskick. Martial takes one touch on the halfway line before playing a simple, but oh so effective ball for Rashford. The England man is cool as they come one-on-one with Alisson and slots the ball home with ease.

Old Trafford is rocking…

09:11 PM

OR IS IT??

Var is checking…

09:10 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!! Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

Rashford with a classic counter-attack goal…

09:09 PM

51 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

United see the ball for the first real time in the half, they’re passing the ball well down the left but not getting anywhere until Malacia is brought down. The resulting free-kick is hit too long and easily dealt with by the visitors.

09:07 PM

49 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool corner – TAA hits it deliberately deep for Salah to volley first time, not for a worldy into the back of the net but about 40 rows back into the stand.

09:06 PM

47 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have seen more of the ball since the restart, but, as with the majority of the first half, they haven’t been able to create much with it.

They have another free-kick in the final third but the delivery is long and United clear their lines.

Better start from Liverpool, though, to be fair, it had to be and couldn’t be much worse…

09:03 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Change for the hosts with Martial on for Elanga. Martial had a good pre-season before injury scuppered his chances of playing in the first two games. It’s apparently a tactical chance – surprising as Elanga did well in that first half.

08:59 PM

Here’s Fernandes nearly scoring an own goal

The Portuguese hits a Milner header towards his own goal…

Martinez on the line is forced to think fast on his feet and, ultimately, clear the danger…

08:56 PM

From Jason Burt at Old Trafford

It was a breath-taking, break-neck first-half with a wounded Manchester United stung into action and deserving their lead, superbly crafted and given to them by Jadon Sancho. They appeared far more pacey and dangerous up-front with Marcus Rashford a lone striker in a re-shaped 4-2-3-1 formation and with Anthony Elanga impressing on the left where they were clearly targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold. United looked far better without Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire and with manager Erik ten Hag having evidently drilled them and coached them. For Liverpool, so depleted, this was a shock. They were over-run in midfield and were missing their injured and suspended players but almost drew level before half-time when Bruno Fernandes nearly scored a bizarre own goal. It was telling though that manager Jurgen Klopp ran down the touchline to quickly get into the dressing room at half-time. He needed all the time he had to sort things out. Liverpool were struggling but can United sustain it?

08:52 PM

HALF-TIME: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

And that’s the end of the first 45 minutes – and what a pulsating, entertaining first-half it’s been.

Not sure where that performance from United has come from. It’s a sea-change from the lethargic, uninterested display at Brentford. They’ve hassled, harried and made Liverpool’s defence make several mistakes and are well worth their one-goal lead.

Fernandes has been brilliant, perhaps free to play his way without the distraction of Ronaldo (stats do show he plays better without his compatriot), as has Martinez, Elanga and the whole side – who have chased down everything.

As for Liverpool, they again find themselves a goal down. The longer the half went on the better they looked and you sense they’ll only need a half-chance to get back into this match. The defence, however, looks at sixes and sevens and that will worry Klopp.

08:46 PM

44 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Dalot goes in hard on Diaz and earns a yellow card for his trouble.

As a result Liverpool have a free kick in the final third on the left. As with quite a few of their set-piece deliveries this evening, the cross in is poor and United can clear the danger with ease.

08:44 PM

42 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool don’t want this half to end – they’re posing more and more problems for United with every attack. Harvey Elliott plays a great through-ball into Diaz on the left and the visitors win a corner. Nothing comes of the set piece and it’s the hosts who can breathe a sigh of relief.

08:42 PM

40 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

From the resulting corner there’s a bit of chaos and luck for United.

Milner wins a header that Fernandes smacks straight at his own man, Martinez, on the goalline. Somehow, still not sure how, it stays out and the score remains 1-0 to United.

08:41 PM

39 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool dominating territory at the moment and playing short pass after short pass.

TAA and Firmino combine well before Salah hits a shot that is deflected for a corner.

08:38 PM

37 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Martinez makes a fine tackle on the left, snuffing out danger before it really had a chance to materialise. As with all the United players who had to make a statement tonight, the defender has started impressively.

08:35 PM

35 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Much better from Liverpool. As so often it comes down the right through Salah, the ball is played into the box and well cleared by United.

08:34 PM

33 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

The last 15 minutes possession stats are overwhelmingly in Liverpool’s favour – 83 per cent. It doesn’t feel like that, not least because De Gea is still to make a save.

United have really made life uncomfortable, so far, for their visitors.

08:32 PM

30 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

It’s taken 30 minutes but Liverpool have their first corner.

Can they force De Gea into action? No, they cannot…the ball is cleared well by the hosts and the follow up is hopelessly long.

No doubt as to who will be the happier coach right now.

Ten Hag might want to bottle this emotion – happy and content as a Man Utd manager…it’s only taken two and bit games…

08:30 PM

28 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Decent chance for Henderson from the edge of the area.

Liverpool do well to keep the attack going having gone down one cul-de-sac before Salah, on the right, flicks the ball into the centre where the England and Liverpool skipper hits it wide after a first-time attempt.

08:28 PM

27 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool could do with just getting a foot on the ball and keeping possession. They need to take the sting and some of the momentum out of United’s play.

08:27 PM

23 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Elanga, in fact the entire United front three, is causing a few problems. This time the winger takes on TAA down the left and he wins a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

It’s the sort of position you fancy Eriksen to have a pop from and as I type the Dane does indeed goal for goal. It’s a fine attempt that Alisson does well to get a fingertip to.

From the resulting corner Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief as it is hit long towards no one.

08:24 PM

Sweet Sancho finish

The end of a fine move and composed finish…great goal.

08:22 PM

20 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Every time United have the ball it looks as though they’re going to get in behind this Liverpool defence. Rashford is nearly in in the inside-left channel and but for a last-gasp block would have got his shot away.

Liverpool are rattled…

08:20 PM

18 mins: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool’s defence is at sixes and sevens. After that goal Milner gave Van Dijk a piece of his mind for all of Old Trafford to see. The Dutchman didn’t close Sancho down in the box leaving Milner to dive in to no avail.

After 18 minutes the visitors have their first shot as Dias lets fly from distance – it goes high and wide.

08:16 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Sancho…

Absolutely brilliant from United and Sancho. United play some great stuff down the left, they are passing the ball well, playing with such an intensity. The ball comes to Sancho, who shows great composure, coming back onto his left side, before passing the ball into the corner of the net.

That’s exactly what the hosts deserve for their enterprising start.

08:15 PM

14 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

De Gea’s had nothing to do so far, no bad thing considering his performance at Brentford. But joking aside, United are doing exactly what they have to do across all areas of the pitch. Everything they are chasing they are getting to first.

08:13 PM

The moment TAA brought down Rashford

08:12 PM

11 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

This is just the start (barring the lack of a goal) the hosts would have wanted. They are playing with energy and and, though it’s early days, the pace of the front three is looking promising for Ten Hag’s men.

08:11 PM

9 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

Great chance for United. The good start is being translated into chances as McTominay plays a delightful pass down the inside-right channel for Fernandes who plays in Elanga. The winger is free on the edge of the area, he takes the chance first time and HITS THE POST…

08:09 PM

7 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

It’s been a frantic, but good start by United. They are showing an energy that was lacking against both Brighton and Brentford. As I type Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA) trips up Rashford, who looks lively, just outside the box. It’s a free-kick to the hosts which is deflected for a corner.

Can they create something from this set-piece? No, they cannot, it’s still been a promising start nonetheless.

08:06 PM

5 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

It’s been the typical fast-paced, harum scarum start you usually associate with this fixture.

Milner is played in inside the box, but he’s well dealt with by a determined Varane.

08:04 PM

3 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

The noise is deafening – at the very least Man Utd need to put in a performance for the frustrated fans.

Rashford is played through the middle and it looks as though he’ll be able to get a shot away until Van Dijk gets in a vital block.

08:02 PM

2 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

Martinez goes through the back of Salah – letting Liverpool’s main man know he’s there – and it’s a free-kick for the visitors. The set-piece comes to nothing.

The very least Ten Hag will want is a bit of aggression and passion so he won’t be too worried by that challenge from his new centre back.

08:00 PM

1 min: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

They’re under way at Old Trafford. The hosts are in their traditional red, while the visitors are in their white (and silver?) away strip.

07:56 PM

We have a game about to start

The players are in the tunnel and after all the build-up we can focus on matters on the pitch…

Here’s one last stat – Liverpool have never won three in a row at Old Trafford…

07:55 PM

Casemiro has just said this about his move

“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting. I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new teammates in the coming years. “I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club. “Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To re present United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

07:53 PM

Ten hag speaks…

On Casemiro, who’s just been introduced to the fans…

“He’s the cement between the stones – he’s what we’ve been looking for so I am happy.”

On his team lineup…

“We have a squad and a lot of games to cover so for this game we thought this was the best thing to do. But this game means nothing for the future.”

On not playing Ronaldo…

“You need to press them and do it out of a block…that’s why we’ve started with Elanga.”

On what his side has to do tonight…

“It’s about pressing [without the ball] and keeping possession. But first we have to defend well.”

07:46 PM

From Jason Burt inside Old Trafford

Liverpool fans inside Old Trafford gleefully joining in the anti-Glazer protests by holding up photos of Joel Glazer to cover their faces as they sing ‘up the Glazers’.

07:46 PM

Ella Toone is at Old Trafford

And one of the Lionesses’ heroes, and Man Utd player, had this to say while speaking to Sky’s Dave Jones…

On the Euros triumph…

“It’s just about sunk in…but now our mindset is on club football.”

On how many times she’s watched her goal in the final…

“Not going to lie, I’ve watched it every night before bed!”

07:35 PM

Ronaldo has hugged…

…Roy Keane and Gary Neville live on Sky Sports, while ignoring Jamie Carragher.

The gatecrasher looked happy enough but, to no one’s surprise at all, didn’t want to talk with a mircrophone lurking with intent…

07:32 PM

As I type the protests are continuing against the Glazers

And support for Manchester United fans has come from an unlikely source. Yes, Telegraph Sport’s very own columnist, Jamie Carragher.

READ: I feel sorry for Manchester United fans — the Glazers are turning their club into a joke

07:22 PM

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Sky Sports

On the team he’s picked tonight…

“The team I like a lot. We have good options to change, the rest is young and exciting. We are in a good shape.”

On Man Utd and the team Ten Hag has picked…

“We are lucky we could play them in pre-season and you could see 100 per cent what they wanted to do, the way they set up and the press. We expected the changes.”

On Liverpool’s two-point start to the season…

“It is not a perfect start. Performance wise we played two good games and one bad one. Now we are here and well prepared and let’s go for it. I can’t wait. We have problems but we have found solutions and hopefully they work tonight.”

On the importance of tonight’s clash…

“It feels extremely important because it is the start of the season and we don’t want to wait until October until we are 100 per cent in. It is very important.”

07:19 PM

Scenes from outside Old Trafford at the moment

So far and protests seem good natured…

07:11 PM

That Liverpool XI…

…sees three changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace a week ago.

Roberto Firmino comes in for the suspended Darwin Nunez, Jordan Henderson replaces Fabinho and Joe Gomez starts instead of Nathaniel Phillips.

07:09 PM

So…Ten Hag has dropped Ronaldo and Maguire!

Gary Neville spoke about the Dutchman having to take the club by the scruff the neck and that dropping both the captain and the talisman, albeit a seemingly unhappy one, would be just the sort of ballsy statement needing to be made. And that’s what Ten Hag has done.

He’s not only dropped that high-profile pair, but also Luke Shaw and Fred.

So it’s Verane and Martinez in the centre of defence for the hosts. Eriksen and McTominay will, it looks like, sit in front of the back four, with Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga given some sort of licence to roam and inflict whatever damage they can on the sometimes susceptible high Liverpool backline.

It’s a big statement of intent from the new United manager.

07:03 PM

Team news – Ronaldo and Maguire dropped!

MAN UTD XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga, Replacements: Heaton, Maguire, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE MAN UTD: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Replacements: Adrian, Davies, Fabinho, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg

07:02 PM

From James Ducker outside Old Trafford

Hundreds of United supporters packed inside the Tollgate pub hours before kick off ahead of the latest planned protest march against the Glazers. United’s reviled American owners were the subject of more sinister chants from angry fans desperate to see a change of ownership. A blacked out coach was pelted with drinks as it drove past amid unsavoury chants aimed at Liverpool fans. Telegraph Sport spoke to several fans who said the situation at the club was as toxic as they had ever known and that the rot would not stop until the Glazers were ousted. United’s latest new arrivals Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford around three hours before kick off and is due to be paraded in front of fans before the game although it is going to take a lot more than new signings to quell the mounting unrest among supporters. Among those milling around Old Trafford were Michael Knighton, who tried to buy the club in the late 1980s, who posed for a picture with a young fan in front of a “Love United Hate Glazer” banner. Knighton is one of many fans throwing their support behind Jim Ratcliffe, the Oldham born billionaire and United supporter who is interested in buying the club.

06:59 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks…

To Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. It was a wide-ranging interview with the Dutchman giving honest, short answers. Here’s what he had to tell the Sky Sports duo.

On the start to the season and the challenge…

“We are not playing the standard we expect. It’s a long road, but we have to go together. If we do that it will get done I am convinced of it [we will get it done].”

On the thrashing at the hands of Brentford…

“Brentford – we had wrong attitude from the start…if that’s the case you can never win the game.”

On the lack of running/effort from United players over the past few months…

“It has to change, that’s why they appointed me to change, but it will not happen overnight.”

On the lack of signings compared to other clubs…

“I think [other clubs’] bases were much better, we have to construct that. We want the right players in, not just any players…I have confidence it will happen.”

On Ronaldo talking to the media…

“I don’t know what he want’s to achieve with [his social media posts] you should ask him.”

On Ronaldo possibly wanting to leave…

“That’s not what he’s telling us. We plan with him. He scores goals so we are happy with him and we have to fit him in our system, that’s what he’s trying and what we’re trying.”

On the Glazers…

“They want to win, to help and support.”

On tonight’s match…

“The spirit is good, we need a mentality change and to get the positivity back. It’s up to us to turn this around…Liverpool play great football, the best in Europe, but even good teams you can beat them.”

06:41 PM

Man Utd fans are letting their feelings known

Toward the Glazers …

It’s been reported that they were singing ‘Joel Glazer’s is gunna die’ at the Tollgate pub.

06:33 PM

Remember Michael Knighton?

Yes, he of the keepie-uppies in front of the Stretford End and nearly buying Man Utd for a paltry £20 million back in 1989…he’s outside the ground protesting against the Glazers. He’s recently called on Sir Alex Ferguson to get the American owners to sell.

06:25 PM

There is some good news for United fans

New signing Casemiro is in the house, or Old Trafford to be more precise…

The former Real Madrid midfielder is expected to be unveiled as a Man Utd player tonight and has already done his status among the United faithful no harm at all by saying he’s “joining the biggest club in the world.” He’s also said he’s there “to win the Premier League” though, perhaps wisely, didn’t put a time frame on that wish…

06:16 PM

Harry Maguire looked fairly happy on arrival at Old Trafford

Or the ‘Theatre of Dreams‘ ™ as some (the marketing types, mainly…) like to call it…not sure that’s the best sobriquet for United’s home ground at the moment…

06:11 PM

No team news yet

But our very own James Ducker has written this about the likelihood of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire being dropped for tonight’s clash. Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez having been paired together in training all week with Erik ten Hag looking for a strong response to the two defeats that have opened the side’s campaign.

READ: Harry Maguire at serious risk of being dropped for Liverpool clash

05:43 PM

Another stat for Man Utd fans to avoid…

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League matches against United, taking 18 points from 24.

05:29 PM

Man Utd fans look away now

Here’s a stat…

Having lost their last two matches of 2021-22 under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, tonight’s hosts are looking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat for the first time since a run of seven between January and March 1972.

04:12 PM

What a time to face your arch-rivals…

There’s no other way to put it – for one of tonight’s sides it’s been a poor start to the season. There’s already a gap to their main rivals, they’ve been outplayed for large parts of their matches so far by teams considered way inferior and, even though this is only the third match of the season, there’s a big sense that this is a must-win game.

But that’s enough about Liverpool. The real crisis is to be found with their arch-rivals who have endured an even poorer start to the campaign. Out-run, out-fought and out-played in both their chastening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Manchester United are a shell of a club that ought to be challenging for top honours. It’s one thing to be beaten, it’s another to be beaten so comprehensively by two supposed ‘lesser’ teams.

That the defeats have come at the start of the Erik ten Hag era, one that was supposed to usher in a new, promising future at Old Trafford and mark the end of the stale, lacklustre post-Ferguson years has only heightened the feeling of crisis.

That’s just matters on the pitch. Of it the picture is no less bleak or messy. The fans are are set to protest once again tonight against the Glazers who they accuse of running the club down making it’s present sorry state almost inevitable. There has been speculation over the past week that the owners might being willing to sell, but only that.

All in all it’s not the time that you want to face your arch-rivals, a team that exemplifies everything Manchester United are not: well run, with a definable philosophy on and off the pitch, and successful.

It’s enough to make anyone feel sorry for new manager Ten Hag, who this weekend said he’s definitely the man to turn the side around, but must, during other moments, question his decision to move to Manchester.

One person not feeling any sympathy for the Dutchman, however, is Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager is keen to get his side’s season started and has no time to feel sorry for Ten Hag.

“No, I’ve not [got any sympathy for Ten Hag], if it’s football problems,” he said. “We have problems. I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask them if Ten Hag thinks we have a few injuries too many.

“It’s not like this. The football world is a sea full of sharks. It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It will not help them or harm them that I don’t do it. We all have our own problems and that’s it.”

Whatever happens, on and off the pitch, it’s sure to be a lively evening. Stay here for all the pre-match news and the action.