Impossible 7’ Move – The Hamden Journal

Universal Pictures’ Billy Eichner romantic comedy Bros moves from Aug. 12 this year to Sept. 30.

The news comes after Paramount earlier today moved Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 from Sept. 30 to July 14, 2023.

Bros is the only major studio release on Sept. 30 the weekend before Sony/Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 debuts.

Bros is billed as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Eichner stars and co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller directing. Pic is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers). The film is executive produced by Eichner.