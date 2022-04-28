Impossible 7’ Gets Title Reveal at CinemaCon

Paramount unveiled the first look at Tom Cruise’s upcoming mission as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise along with a title reveal: Mission: Impossible 7 — Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The news broke during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation inside the Colosseum in Caesars Palace by Cruise himself. But before he did that, Paramount chief Brian Robbins took the stage and complimented Cruise as the “hardest working and most daring performer in Hollywood,” before confirming that the actor would not be here in Las Vegas today as he’s filming. But he did deliver a “special message,” true to the compliment and his CinemaCon history.

Cruise then appeared on the big-screen elevating out of his seat in an antique red plane and, as the camera zoomed out, the aircraft was high above a canyon. “Hey everyone,” Cruise said, with the sound muffled slightly due to the wind. “Wish I could be there with you. I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible,” he added, offering the location, a canyon in South Africa.

Just then, a yellow plane appeared and Cruise was instructed that it was time to go, so he then introduced the first look at the film’s trailer as well as Top Gun: Maverick in its entirety.

“Let’s all try to have a great summer. See you at the movies!” The plane then veered left and took a steep drop down into the canyon. The bit was welcomed to huge applause.

The seventh Mission: Impossible is due out July 14, 2023, with an eighth and presumably final Cruise-led Mission due out June 28, 2024. That film is still in production.

The cast for the new films include Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell.

Cruise’s Mission: Impossible stunts have become a hallmark of CinemaCon, with the actor usually sharing footage of his latest death-defying feat. At last year’s CinemaCon, he and his Mission filmmaker Chris McQuarrie showed of a motorbike jump off a massive cliff in a remote section of Norway.

The newest installment follows blockbuster titles 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, 2006’s Mission: Impossible III, 2000’s Mission: Impossible II, and 1996’s Mission: Impossible.

Today’s Paramount presentation kicked off the final day of CinemaCon, the annual convention hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners. This year is especially crucial for exhibitors as they try to emerge from the ravages of the COVID-19 crisis and compete with streamers.

CinemaCon was canceled altogether in 2020, while last year’s event was a pared-down version held in late August, versus its traditional late spring slot. This year, all five major Hollywood studios plus Lionsgate and Neon are touting upcoming slates during their time on stage inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

CinemaCon 2022 runs April 25-28.

