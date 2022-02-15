ImmunoGen Inc. shares

jumped 7% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company announced a license agreement with Eli Lilly & Co.

of its Novel Camptothecin ADC Platform for up to $1.7 billion in potential payments. Camptothecins are a class of cancer drugs. Under the terms of the deal, ImmunoGen will receive $13 million upfront and up to $32.5 million for meeting certain targets. “ImmunoGen is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in potential target program exercise fees and milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-specified development, regulatory, and commercial milestones,” the company said in a statement. It will also be eligible for certain tiered royalties as a percentage of worldwide sales. ImmunoGen shares have fallen 47% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

has gained 12%.