Immix Biopharma’s stock rockets after pediatric cancer treatment granted RPD by the FDA

Shares of Immix Biopharma Inc.
rocketed 66.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said its IMX-110 was granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration for the threatment of pediatric cancer. The company said IMX-110 is current being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company said if a New Drug Application (NDA) is approved, the company could be eligible to receiver a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application. "We are pleased by FDA's acknowledgment of the urgent need for a safe and effective treatment for children with this devastating disease," said Immix Chief Executive Ilya Rachman. "We are encouraged by our Phase 1b/2a clinical data in soft tissue sarcoma." The rally in Immix's stock, which went public on Dec. 16, comes as the iShares Biotechnology ETF
was little changed ahead of the open while futures
for the S&P 500
gained 0.6%.
