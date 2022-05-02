Immigrant drowns near where Texas guardsman died

An immigrant drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande near the spot where a Texas National Guardsman drowned last month — and this time guard members were unable to attempt a rescue, according to FOX News.

A video of the incident shows two Nicaraguan men calling out for help as they struggled in the waters near Eagle Pass, where Spc. Bishop Evans died on April 22 while trying to save a pair of migrants who had also gotten trapped in the water.

But this time, Texas National Guard members were seen in the footage on the water’s edge, unable to help because the river is too dangerous for the personnel, who are not trained or equipped with anything other than personal flotation devices they could throw to people to float near shore.

In the video, one man is seen clinging to a cement pillar in the water, while the other goes under and does not resurface.

The surviving immigrant is seen floating downstream and finding refuge in an area surrounding another cement pillar, the video shows.

The man told a FOX News correspondent his name is Elbe Castro, 42, and identified the man who drowned as his friend Nelson. Castro said he and his friend had been traveling since December before their ill-fated attempt to cross into the US illegally.

Texas National Guard members were seen in the footage on the water’s edge, unable to help because the river is too dangerous for the personnel. Fox News / Wochit

According to reports, the drowning occurred in the same area where National Guardsman Bishop E. Evans drowned in April. Family Handout

Authorities managed to save one of the migrants as well as recover Nelson’s body. Fox News / Wochit

US Border Patrol agents are not allowed to perform water rescues in the rapid river. Agents must call for a water rescue team to help anyone struggling. Fox News / Wochit

A video of the incident shows two Nicaraguan men calling out for help as they struggled in the waters near Eagle Pass.

Castro was ultimately picked up by Mexican authorities in an airboat. Nelson’s body was also recovered from the river and taken back to Mexico.

US Border Patrol agents are not allowed to perform water rescues either in the rapid river. Agents must call for a water rescue team to help anyone struggling in the river that serves as the dividing line between the US and Mexico.

“The open border Biden Admin encourages millions to illegally crash the border, but won’t accept responsibility for horrible things like this. They’ll blame it on others, as usual, or refer to a ‘broken immigration system’ if they address it at all,” the union that represents Border Patrol agents tweeted.