Ime Udoka shares update on Derrick White’s hamstring after Game 4 vs. Heat

Udoka shares update on Derrick White’s hamstring after Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derrick White should be good to go for Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat despite exiting the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 win with a hamstring issue.

White, who started in place of the injured Marcus Smart, exited in the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup after playing a game-high 41 minutes. The C’s guard was seen grabbing his right hamstring, but it doesn’t appear to be anything to worry about going forward.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared an update on White after the game, stating he “had a little cramping, but he’s fine.” Udoka also praised White after he notched 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals in Boston’s 102-82 victory.

“Understanding the urgency with Marcus being out and the position he’s put in,” Udoka said. “Obviously, starting the game, going to have the ball in his hands a lot more. Wanted him to be confident, aggressive, and he picked his spots well early on. They guarded him a certain way, we told him look for his shot, but also get downhill and facilitate and he does that extremely well.

“Just happened that he got the right looks, took the shots that were there, and then started finding other guys. And so, we wanted to be aggressive at all times. Talked about his jump shot may not be falling, but he does so many other things for the team and he did that tonight.”

The C’s will hope to have a clean injury report — with White, Smart, and Robert Williams each available — for Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5. Tip-off at FTX Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.