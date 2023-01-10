Imagine Television Ups Natalie Berkus To Senior Vice President – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Television executive and producer Natalie Berkus has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Imagine Television, where she will continue to develop series across both drama and comedy.

“We’re thrilled for Natalie to be growing her role within the Imagine TV team,” said Kristen Zolner, head of Imagine Television. “She has incredible creative instincts and we’re looking forward to the new projects she champions.”

Since joining Imagine in 2019, Berkus has set up series at Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, BET, FX, Peacock, and Paramount+, and overseen production on series such as The Ms. Pat Show, 68 Whiskey and Why Women Kill. Berkus is currently developing multiple projects based on IP from the Imagine library in conjunction with Universal, including the TV adaptation of Fear at Peacock and a soon to be announced series based on one of Imagine’s most iconic titles.

Prior to joining Imagine, Berkus worked on the Emmy-nominated series Girls before becoming a development executive at Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s production company A Casual Romance through their HBO overall deal.