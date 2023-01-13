Imagine Entertainment Ups Beth Bednarski To CFO – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Beth Bednarski has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Imagine Entertainment, the award-winning global entertainment company of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The news comes following the amicable departure of Imagine Entertainment’s Presidents Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns (from Jax Media), which we were first to report on.

Bednarski has been at Imagine for more than six years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations. Prior to joining the company, she served as Vice President of Finance at Shine America, having launched her career at Deloitte.

In her new role, Bednarski will oversee finance and accounting along with human resources, operations and IT, partnering with senior leadership on business development and strategic initiatives.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Beth for over a decade and known her to be exceptionally strategic and operational,” said Imagine Entertainment COO, Steve Shikiya. “She has become an integral part of the senior leadership team at Imagine, particularly as the company has aggressively expanded into new content businesses over the past few years.”

Founded in 1986 and run by executive chairmen Grazer and Howard, Imagine Entertainment has under its umbrella Imagine Features, Imagine Television Studios, Imagine Documentaries, Imagine Kids+Family, Imagine Brands and Imagine Audio, as well as the award-winning Jax Media and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. Imagine’s productions have been honored over the years with 47 Academy Award nominations and 228 at the Emmys, among numerous other accolades. Past productions include the Best Picture Oscar winner A Beautiful Mind, as well as the Grammys’ Best Film winner The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.

Recent feature productions include the critically-acclaimed Thirteen Lives directed by Howard for Prime Video, the hit Netflix musical tick, tick…Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sacha Jenkins’ Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, Rory Kennedy’s Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari and such critically acclaimed documentaries as the Emmy-winning Lucy & Desi directed by Amy Poehler and We Feed People.

Television productions include the upcoming Genius: MLK/X (Disney+), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), Swagger (Apple), Under the Banner of Heaven (FX); and Emily in Paris (Netflix) from Jax Media. Additional documentary productions include the Crime Scene anthology series — The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer and The Texas Killing Fields — all of which reached the top #5 globally on Netflix, as well as Julia, Paper & Glue, Rebuilding Paradise and Jigsaw’s Tiger (HBO), to name a few.

Other projects coming up for Imagine on the film side include The Beanie Bubble, from Kristen Gore and Damian Kulash; the Reginald Hudlin-directed Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy; and the animated feature, The Family Treehorn.