Olivia Munn is being candid about life with an infant.

On Instagram, the actress posted a series of mirror selfies sharing her late-night thoughts with her 2.8 million followers.

Olivia Munn shared a postpartum update on her Instagram story (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

“Post Partum life right now: Everyone’s asleep except me. Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I’m pretty sure thats spit-up on my shirt. I’m so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously but grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat,” read the post.

Her Instagram story continued with a similar selfie confirming her earlier suspicions that there was, in fact, baby spit-up on her sweatshirt.

“Just checked and yeah, that’s baby spit up,” read the post.

She followed it up with a photo of her snacking on a cookie with a greeting to all of the moms staying up late like her.

Munn, 41, welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with comedian John Mulaney, 39, in November 2021.

The Violet star has been candid about her motherhood journey on Instagram in the past, sharing her first postpartum workout and struggles with breastfeeding.

She recently posted a photo celebrating Malcolm turning 4 months and all of the milestones he has reached so far. She also made a few comments about her newfound wardrobe which consists mainly of sweatshirts and T-shirts, similar to the one she wore in her Instagram story.

“It’s been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world,” wrote Munn. “He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him.” She continued, “I, on the other hand, rotate the same three T-shirts and sweatshirts.”

