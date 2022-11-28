Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. (Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford, the lead singer of the Neighbourhood, is definitely still on.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish told Vanity Fair in a video interview released Monday. “I managed to get … to a point in my life … where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer initially confirmed her relationship with Rutherford in October, when they dressed as a baby and an old man for Halloween, appearing to comment on the criticism of their age difference. (She’s 20; he’s 31.) The following week, Eilish and Rutherford shared a Gucci blanket on the red carpet at a gala in Los Angeles.

“I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish said.

The interview, with the same questions, is one that Eilish does with the magazine every year. For her sixth, she watched back parts of the ones she’s done in the past and saw how her responses changes over time. And, yes, as most people would, she cringed at some of the responses she’d given as a teen.

After young Eilish explained that her bedroom was “like Hell,” with red lighting, the 2022 version mimed strangling her. “Bless my little heart though,” Eilish said.

The musician also answered pre-selected questions from fans, such as in which year she had grown the most.

“I’ve changed more from the beginning of this year until now than I have in the last, like, five years,” Eilish answered. “I mean, honestly.”

She recounted that this year she’d headlined major festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury, completed a world tour and won an Oscar.

“I feel hopeful and I feel happy, and I feel in a good, a good spot in my life right now,” she said.

Though she joked that her accomplishments were “nothing like that second year” of the Time Capsule interviews, when she had won two Grammys, her documentary and the James Bond movie No Time to Die for which she wrote the Oscar-winning theme were released, she completed a book and an Amazon special and still more.

She noted that, for next year, she’s working on a new album with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and she plans to continue her fitness transformation.