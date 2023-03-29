Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Murder Mystery 2.”Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Jennifer Aniston called out Adam Sandler for wearing a sweatshirt to the “Murder Mystery 2” premiere.

On Tuesday, the pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix movie.

Instead of dressing up, Sandler turned up in a Knicks hoodie, sneakers, and tan pants.

Jennifer Aniston was quick to roast her “Murder Mystery 2” costar Adam Sandler after he turned up to the movie’s premiere in a sweatshirt.

On Tuesday, the cast of the Netflix sequel, which premieres on Friday, attended the Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre. However, while the rest of the cast turned up in formalwear, Sandler opted to wear a Knicks hoodie, tan pants, and blue sneakers.

Aniston caught sight of Sandler’s outfit while she was being interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Nischelle Turner, and immediately exclaimed: “What the hell are you doing? I’m not standing next to him.”

Aniston then greeted her other costar Mark Strong, who was wearing a gray suit, and said: “I mean, this is what I’m talking about.”

The cast and director of “Murder Mystery 2:” Zurin Villanueva, Jodie Turner-Smith, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Kuhoo Verma, Jillian Bell, Jeremy Garelick, Enrique Arce, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, and John Kani.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Sandler joked: “She said sweatshirts, Mark.”

After Turner asked if Aniston had promised Sandler that she would also turn up in a sweatshirt, the “Uncut Gems” star said: “You said it. You texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt.'”

Aniston then replied: “I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt.’ Miscommunication.”

While Sandler dressed down for the occasion, Aniston wore a silver gown which she said was hand-beaded.

Jennifer Aniston at the “Murder Mystery 2” premiere.Emma McIntyre / WireImage

This is not the first time the “Friends” star has made fun of Sandler’s style.

Last week, during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Aniston expressed her surprise that Sandler actually work a suit to a ceremony in his honor at the Kennedy Center, where he won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“He never wears a suit,” Aniston said. “It is weird because it kind of looks like he’s just playing dress up and he kind of just seems very uncomfortable.”

Aniston added that Sandler now can defend his outfits because he was dubbed a fashion icon by Vogue 2021.

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler at the “Murder Mystery 2” premiere.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“Vogue did this. Vogue made him a style icon,” Aniston said. “Now he’s like, ‘Vogue said I was amazing like this.’ So thanks, Vogue.”

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres on Netflix on Friday.

