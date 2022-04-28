‘I’m just taking a holiday’

Andrew Garfield made it clear that he isn’t taking a break from acting.

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actor clarified comments he made about how he’s “going to rest for a little bit” in a Variety interview published Wednesday.

Before addressing the news head on during his appearance on “The View,” Garfield had some fun with the comments that were taken out of context. “I’m retired, officially … I’m done,” he said sarcastically. “I have enough money to live in a camper van for the rest of my life.”

“No, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just having a holiday,” he said. “I think people just make a story out of nothing.”

Garfield added that he’s been “working hard” and “loving the work” he’s been doing, but needs some time off to reset.

“I need to take a month or so. A month of a break, maybe two,” Garfield said. “I’m not retiring.”

Over the last couple of years, Garfield has starred in award-winning films “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” His most recent work is the true crime miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven,” based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book.

He plays the role of Detective Jeb Pyre, who investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty — played by Daisy Edgar-Jones — and her baby daughter.

“I think the responsibility is to go as deep as possible because this is a story based on true events,” Garfield said of the series. “In order to honor Daisy’s character and her daughter, it was really important that we all dived as deeply as we could.”

