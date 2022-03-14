won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Roman Roy in ’s at the Sunday, and proceeded to give an epically bad, but incredible, acceptance speech. He stated at the outset that he hadn’t prepared anything.

“I was just telling how I really hope they don’t say my name,” Culkin said. “I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything. I have not prepared anything, so anything can come out.”

And anything did come out. Culkin managed to acknowledge Succession creator , the writers and his co-stars, then went on to divulge some information about two of them: , who won Best Supporting Actress, and .

“Fun fact. Snook’s last name is actually pronounced Snoook, but I just can’t do that. Right?” Culkin said. “Another fun fact. Matthew Macfadyen’s name is David. I’m just droppin’ bombs here. It’s true. Look it up. I’m just talkin’ now. I’m just saying things…and stuff.”

Viewers loved the off-the-cuff speech.

But all good things must come to an end, which came as a relief to Culkin.

“I’m just dying up here right now. So — yeah, please, wrap it up. You’re right,” Culkin said to someone off camera. “I should have done that, like, 30 seconds ago. I should have walked up here and said ‘Thanks’ and then walked out because now I’m just making an ass of myself. But, yeah, thanks, you’re never gonna do this for me again. Thank you.”

