In a recent interview with Elle.com, the singer-turned-mogul shared a glimpse into what Mama Rihanna might look like. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she told the magazine.

Rihanna, 34, is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, 33, and revealed she is currently in her third trimester.

Despite this being her first child, Badgalriri is letting it be known that she is not to be messed with when it comes to her kid.

Rihanna says she will be “psycho” when it comes to her kids. (Photo:Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

During the interview the mom-to-be expressed her admiration for the parenting styles of Real Housewives mothers Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are,” the Bravo fan told the outlet. “And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.

The expectant mother noted that she might be even more protective than The Real Housewives of New Jersey star once her own bundle of Fenty joy arrives.

“That resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it … Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she joked.

Giudice, who has four daughters of her own, responded to Rihanna’s compliment in an interview with Heavy.

“I have no doubt that Rihanna is going to be an amazing mother,” the reality star gushed. “I am honored that she mentioned me. She is right, I do not play when it comes to my kids and I know that she will be the exact same way.”

Giudice also offered her four daughters as babysitters, should the “Kiss It Better” singer ever need a little extra help.

“If she ever needs a babysitter, I’ve got four amazing ones at home.”

Appearing at her Fenty Beauty brand’s launch at ULTA Beauty, the star also acknowledged the toll pregnancy can take on one’s appearance and shared that a bit of glam helps her feel like herself when it’s one of “those days.”

“There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” she shared.

She was also open about the various changes to her face during her pregnancy, noting, “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup.”

One thing she’s still working on? Hitting snooze.

“The best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she shared. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

