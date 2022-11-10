'I'm Especially Sorry' Apologizes Mark Zuckerberg

‘I’m Especially Sorry’ Apologizes Mark Zuckerberg

by

It took some time but Mark Zuckerberg seems, for the first time, to want to water down the wine of his metaverse-oriented strategy. 

The CEO of Meta Platforms  (META) – Get Free Report, formerly Facebook, apologized on Nov. 9 to the employees of the social media giant. Zuckerberg announced the dismissal of 11,000 of them, or 13% of the group’s 87,000 employees.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” said the Chief Executive Officer in a blog post.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” he added.