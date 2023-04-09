I’m an American who went shopping at a mall in Japan. Here are 13 things that surprised me.

After moving to Japan, one of my first stops was the local mall.Nickelle Tilley

As an American living in Japan, I’ve found that shopping here is a vastly different experience.

The mall I usually visit has incredible amenities for families, including a separate kids’ bathroom.

The food court is also spotless, with upscale dining options that serve a variety of cuisines.

I’m an American who visited a shopping mall in Okinawa, Japan, and the experience was full of surprises.

Since moving to Okinawa, I do most of my shopping at Aeon Mall.Nickelle Tilley

After my family moved from North Carolina to Okinawa, one of Japan’s 47 prefectures, one of our first outings was a trip to a local mall. It definitely didn’t disappoint.

I’ve since been to numerous shopping centers around Japan, but the one I most frequently visit is Aeon Mall Okinawa Rycom, which is close to my home.

These are the things that surprised me most about shopping there.

Aeon Mall supplies complimentary carts that shoppers can take from store to store.

Shoppers don’t have to lug large bags around Aeon Mall thanks to these carts.Nickelle Tilley

These small carts are convenient for people who don’t want to or aren’t able to carry heavy shopping bags.

Since this mall has so many good stores, I always end up needing a cart for my bags.

The shopping center also offers sanitized strollers for infants and toddlers.

My daughter loves riding in the stroller, and it makes it easier to bring her shopping.Nickelle Tilley

Okinawa is known for being kid-friendly, and sure enough, Aeon Mall has complimentary, sanitized strollers for infants and toddlers.

They come in forward-facing and rear-facing variations, and some also recline. My daughter’s favorite one is shaped like a little car buggy.

The strollers are a win-win for both of us — they keep her entertained, and they provide a great place to store my shopping bags.

When I lived in the US, I went to some malls that had carts for kids, but they definitely weren’t all free, sanitized, or suitable for infants.

The mall has a wide range of shops, from designer stores to dollar stores.

Almost all of the items at 3 Coins are about $3.Nickelle Tilley

In the malls I’ve visited in Japan, I’ve seen all types of stores.

Many carry high-end designer brands, like Prada, and also have affordable stores, like Daiso, where almost every item is 100 yen, or about $1. The latter is like a dollar store in the US, but immensely better.

Story continues

At Aeon Mall, I can shop for familiar global brands like H&M and Zara, both of which I’ve seen in malls in the US. However, my personal favorite is 3 Coins +Plus, a Japanese store where most of the items cost under 300 yen, or about $3, with some premium products.

Everything I’ve bought at the store — like the kettlebell I got for 800 yen, or about $6, and the wooden doll stroller I got for 1,500 yen, or about $11 — is decent quality and very reasonably priced.

In Japan, the clothing sizes tend to run smaller than they do in the US.

I wear a small or a medium in the US and a large or extra large in Japan.Nickelle Tilley

I was surprised to find that the sizes in many clothing stores here range from small to extra large — fewer options than I was used to seeing.

In the US, I usually wear a small or a medium, but I find myself fitting into large or extra-large sizes in Japan. It can be very difficult and frustrating for an average-sized American to find a lot of clothing options here.

That being said, as a 5-foot-2-inch woman, I’ve had no trouble findings pants that are the perfect length. Almost every pair I’ve tried on in Japanese stores fits me just right.

Customers remove their shoes before entering some dressing rooms to keep the spaces clean.

Some stores request that customers leave their shoes outside the dressing room.Nickelle Tilley

Trying clothes on inside fitting rooms in Japan is a different experience than it is in the US. In Japan, customers remove their shoes before entering some dressing rooms.

It’s common for people to take off their shoes before entering homes and temples, along with some stores and restaurants, to keep spaces clean and signify respect in Japanese culture.

Some stores provide mesh head coverings for shoppers to wear while trying on clothes.

The head coverings keep makeup from getting on the store’s garments.Nickelle Tilley

The coverings prevent shoppers from getting garments dirty with makeup or other products while they’re trying on clothes.

It’s somewhat common for people in the US to leave clothes they don’t want to purchase in dressing rooms after trying them on. However, I’ve never seen someone in Japan walk out of a fitting room without putting items back on the racks or handing them to a nearby store employee.

The bathrooms are clean and have so many helpful amenities for parents.

The bathrooms in Aeon Mall have places for kids to sit when adults wash their hands.Nickelle Tilley

The malls I’ve visited in Japan have clean bathrooms, and the one I stepped into in Aeon Mall has bidets with heated seats and separate rooms for parents with babies.

The amenities in this room include padded changing tables, a chair for children to sit while adults wash their hands or get bottle-ready, a garbage bin specifically for dirty diapers, a private nursing room, and a hot-water dispenser for making formula or warming up bottles.

This space is a little slice of heaven for parents.

In the US, I’ve only seen lounges for mothers in upscale, large malls. They weren’t as accessible as they are in Japan, and I usually had to search for them on a specific floor.

Kids have their own restroom at the mall, and it has children-sized toilets and sinks.

Aeon Mall has a children’s bathroom with a small toilet and a sink.Nickelle Tilley

I’ve never come across a bathroom designed specifically for children in the US, but the one in Aeon Mall couldn’t be cuter.

The smaller toilets, sinks, and urinals give kids a little bit of independence.

Aeon Mall has a fully stocked supermarket, so I can get groceries in the same place I shop.

The supermarket is immaculate and has all of the groceries I need for the week.Nickelle Tilley

Supermarkets are typically located at the end of the malls in Japan, where I’d often see large department stores in malls in the US.

It’s really convenient to shop around the mall for a couple of hours and end my trip at the grocery store, where I pick up food for the next few days. I can finish all my errands in the same place.

When I lived in the US, my local mall and the grocery store were on opposite sides of town. If I needed to make a return at the mall and also pick up food, I’d have to make two stops, which was much more difficult and time-consuming than walking to a different part of the mall.

Not only does the dining hall have sit-down restaurants, but also it has a section just for kids.

The food courts are spotless in Japan, and the restaurants serve high-quality food.Nickelle Tilley

Aeon Mall has a two-story food court with skylight dining on the top floor. The nice sit-down restaurants there offer so many different cuisines, including Japanese, Korean, Indian, and Italian.

Even though every single mall I’ve visited in Japan has a tidy food court, the dining room in Aeon Mall is the cleanest one I’ve seen in any shopping center. It has plenty of seating options, including comfy lounge chairs and outdoor patio dining.

One of my favorite features of this particular food court is the children’s area. I’ve seen very few places equipped with tables and chairs that are perfectly sized for children. As a parent, it’s so nice to see these options for kids.

The food court has such high-quality food that some people come to the mall just to eat.

When I order a meal in the Aeon Mall dining room, my meal comes out on dishes, not on plastic or Styrofoam.Nickelle Tilley

One of the most pleasantly surprising things about Japanese malls is the food courts — I can’t get over them.

Because I was used to seeing a lot of food courts with overpriced fast food, sticky floors, and dirty tables in the US, I expected to find the same thing in Japan.

However, the food courts here are clean and offer a variety of high-quality food that makes my mouth water. Some people come to Aeon Mall just to eat lunch or dinner at the food court.

When I sit down in the dining room, the restaurants serve my food on real dishes with real utensils instead of putting it on plastic or Styrofoam. It almost feels illegal to use a steak knife in a food court.

Technology, like food-delivering robots and high-tech vending machines, elevates the dining experience in many Japanese malls.

I usually get a beeper after ordering at the Aeon Mall food court.Nickelle Tilley

The technology in Japanese malls is eons ahead of what I’ve seen in shopping centers around the US.

After ordering food at Aeon Mall’s dining room, I received a beeper that notified me when my meal was ready (it’s typically made fresh rather than sitting in a warmer).

In some restaurants in Japanese malls, robots deliver customers their food, and I’ve also seen vending machines that serve hot and cold drinks.

Aeon Mall’s self-checkout stations make the payment process efficient and convenient.

The machine scans every item in my bin, even if they’re tangled.Nickelle Tilley

My favorite feature of Japanese malls is the self-checkout stations. The futuristic machines know exactly what’s in my basket, and I don’t even have to take the items out to scan their barcodes.

Within seconds of setting my basket in the bin, the machine accounts for every item, and the scanners are extremely accurate. Even when clothes are tangled in my basket, the machine captures the price of each garment on the screen.

After I put my items down, I confirm that the price is correct, pay, and bag everything up. Then, I’m good to go. The whole process is so quick and efficient.

From the child-friendly amenities to the high-quality dining options, there are a lot of things I’ll miss about Japanese malls when I return to the US.

My family moved to Okinawa from North Carolina.Nickelle Tilley

The US could take some notes from Japan when it comes to building and maintaining shopping centers.

For one thing, I’d love to see malls in the US adopt more amenities that cater to children and families. The sanitized strollers, baby rooms, and children’s bathrooms I’ve seen in Japanese malls are minor touches that make a big difference in families’ shopping experiences.

I also love the dining experiences I can get at shopping centers here, especially in comparison to the food courts in the US. It’s so nice to have a wide variety of fresh options in a clean dining room, and I’ll miss it when I eventually return to the US.

Read the original article on Insider