Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis recently spoke out about paparazzi yelling to get Bruce Willis’ attention.

Now, she has posted a video hitting back at criticism that she’s trying to get her “five minutes.”

Willis explained that she’s “always going to advocate for my husband,” who has dementia.

Bruce Willis is one of the most iconic action movie stars of the last few decades, but his family announced his retirement back in March 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects a person’s understanding of language.

The star’s condition later progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which can change someone’s personality, their behavior, language, or speech.

Willis was recently spotted by paparazzi when he met up with friends at a coffee shop, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video on Instagram asking them to give him “space” following the FTD diagnosis.

“For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays … just don’t do it. OK?” she said.

Now, Willis has followed this up with a second video on Instagram addressing the criticism she’s faced in recent days, explaining that she’s not trying to get her “five minutes,” but she will use the attention to “advocate” for her husband.

She said in the video posted Tuesday: “I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great. Which means that you’re listening.”

“So I’m going to take my five minutes, and I’m going to turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

Willis added that she wants to turn the negativity into “something good.”

The model explained: “I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

Story continues

In the caption, the 44-year-old model also said that she’s “sat around quietly for too long and I’m so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let’s go.”

The “Die Hard” actor previously released a statement in October 2022 saying that he’s working with the company Deepcake on creating a “digital twin” so that he can still appear in future projects, and he called it “a brand new and interesting experience for me.”

Read the original article on Insider