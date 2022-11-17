“I’m Alive!” Preaches Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax – The Hamden Journal

“I’ve been to the other side!,” testified Tonight host Jimmy Fallon in mock-revivalist-preacher mode on last night’s show. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!”

Watch the Tonight segment below.

Backed by a robed gospel choir (“He’s alive! He’s alive!”) Fallon took to the Tonight show stage and addressed those greatly exaggerated joke-hoax reports of his non-demise head-on. The rousing proclamation followed a day in which #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter, prompting Fallon to tweet Twitter CEO Elon Musk, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” to which the embattled but still-snide Musk responded, “Fix what?”

During his monologue, Fallon said, “I don’t know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter. Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets.”

“Right after it happened, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, ‘How can we turn this into another Law & Order?’”